Flores: Repeal Obamacare’s Massive Taxes, Improve Access to Quality, Affordable Health Care

Energy & Commerce Committee Advances 1st Installment to Repeal and Replace Obamacare

Texas Insider Report: WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Representative Bill Flores (R- Texas) issued the following statement regarding the House Energy and Commerce Committee’s passage of legislation to repeal and replace Obamacare:

“Obamacare has turned our health care system upside down. Hardworking American families have been hurt by the skyrocketing premiums, lack of affordable choices and cost increases that have stemmed from the failed designs of this disastrous law.

“Today, the House Energy and Commerce Committee has taken a very important first step to provide relief and put an end to the mounting failures of Obamacare. The American Health Care Act, which combines legislation passed by both the Energy and Commerce Committee and the Ways and Means Committee, begins our work towards a 21st century health care system that lowers costs, encourages competition, and most importantly, empowers patients to take control of their health care decisions.

“It also ensures that each and every American regardless of previous coverage or any preexisting condition will not lose coverage as we move forward.

“With the advancement of the American Health Care Act, we are keeping our promise to repeal and replace Obamacare. We expect this legislation to be considered by the House of Representatives later this month. When this legislation becomes law, hardworking American families will begin to feel relief from Obamacare and the greater access, improved costs and more personal choice from America’s new 21st century health care system.

“I remain committed to working with my Congressional colleagues and the Trump administration to deliver a 21st century health care system.”

Background

The Energy and Commerce Committee legislation:

Responsibly unwinds Obamacare’s Medicaid expansion – By freezing new enrollment at the end of 2019 and grandfathering in current enrollees, we protect patients and offer a stable transition.

Strengthens Medicaid – Using a per capita allotment, our legislation ensures a fair funding formula for states while creating a viable financial future for the program.

Creates a Patient and State Stability Fund – This new and innovative fund give states broad flexibility to design programs that best serve their unique populations. They can also use funds to increase access to preventative services.

For a section-by-section of the Energy and Commerce legislation, click here.

In addition to the work done by the Energy and Commerce Committee, the House Ways and Means Committee passed supporting legislation which includes:

Repeal Obamacare’s massive taxes—including eliminating the unpopular individual and employer mandate penalties that have forced Americans to buy expensive insurance they do not want or need;

Help Americans access health care options that are tailored to their needs by providing a monthly tax credit; and

Empower individuals and families to spend their health care dollars the way they want by enhancing and expanding Health Savings Accounts.

For a section-by-section of the Ways and Means legislation, click here.