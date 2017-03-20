Immigration Judges Sent to Detention Centers to Speed Up Process

4 locations in Texas, 1 each in Louisiana & New Mexico

Texas Insider Report: WASHINGTON, D.C. — The Justice Department said Friday it will temporarily transfer immigration judges to six detention centers mostly near the border with Mexico in an effort to put President Donald Trump’s immigration directives into effect.

The department’s Executive Office for Immigration Review said the transfers to four locations in Texas and one each in Louisiana and New Mexico will occur Monday. Judges were previously moved to two immigration detention centers in California.

Many cases are in courts where immigrants are freed before their cases are heard.

President Trump’s January executive order on Border & Immigration Enforcement says judges should immediately be assigned to immigration detention centers.

Trump’s executive order also calls for the:

Construction of a wall on the 2,000-mile border with Mexico

Addition of 5,000 Border Patrol Agents, and

10,000 Immigration, Customs & Enforcement (ICE) officers and agents