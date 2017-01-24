Hurd Selected for House Intelligence Committee

Speaker Ryan – ‘An obvious choice for this committee’

Texas Insider Report: WASHINGTON, D.C.–Amid increasing threats to the homeland and around the globe, former undercover CIA officer Congressman Will Hurd has become the first representative from the 23rd district of Texas to be appointed to the U.S. House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence (HPSCI). At a time when the Intelligence Community faces significant challenges, Rep. Hurd brings firsthand national security and intelligence gathering experience to the body tasked with overseeing and supporting their operations.

This prestigious appointment by the Speaker of the House at the beginning of his second term is big news after a hard fought reelection. Hurd sits on the committees of Homeland Security and Oversight and Government Reform and has quickly positioned himself as a leading voice on National Security and Cybersecurity.

“We are living in a dangerous time when our enemies’ tactics, techniques, and procedures are continuously evolving. It’s the job of Congress to make sure our national security apparatus is ready to meet these threats,” said Hurd. “I left an organization I love, and a career I loved and was good at because I believed I could help the intelligence community in a different way. That’s why I ran for Congress. It’s exciting to be able to use my experience to develop recommendations with my colleagues on the Committee that will prevent terrorist attacks and keep Americans safe.”

“Will is an obvious choice for this committee,” said Speaker Paul Ryan. “During his first term in Congress, he was a leader on national security and cybersecurity issues, drawing from his personal experience to help educate his colleagues and shape policy. His expertise will be a strong asset as we strengthen our national security policies to protect Americans at home and our interests abroad.”

“I’d like to give a warm welcome to Congressman Hurd, who is joining the House Intelligence Committee,” HPSCI Chairman Devin Nunes (R-CA) stated. “With his years-long experience as a CIA officer, he has immense first-hand knowledge of the Intelligence Community, and I expect he will play a critical role in the committee’s oversight activities.”

“Will’s background as a Clandestine Service officer has made him uniquely qualified to serve on HPSCI,” added George Tenet, former Director of Central Intelligence. “Having served both in congressional oversight staff and the CIA, myself, I know his exemplary service and experience will be invaluable to the committee responsible for overseeing our nation’s intelligence operations.”

“Rep. Hurd’s appointment to the Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence is very important for the city of San Antonio,” said Bexar County Judge Nelson P. Wolff. “His first-hand experience and expertise makes him the best person to represent our city on this committee when it comes to issues of national security and helping San Antonio to continue to strengthen its claim as Cyber City, USA.”

“On behalf of the Airmen of 24th Air Force, Air Forces Cyber, I would like to congratulate Rep. Will Hurd on his new appointment. He has been a vocal advocate and ally for the Air Force and Cyberspace Operations,” stated Major General Christopher Weggeman, Commander of the 24th Air Force at Joint Base San Antonio, which plans and executes global cyberspace operations. “We look forward to working with him, his staff and the committee to secure our nation’s vital interests.”

“I’m honored by Speaker Ryan’s appointment and humbled to be able to yet again support my colleagues in the Intelligence Community as they continue their challenging and gravely important work to keep this country safe,” said Hurd.