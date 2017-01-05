Hurd on the Hill: Priorities for a Second Term

Making Government More Responsible, Efficient and Accountable

Texas Insider Report: WASHINGTON, D.C.– As we welcome a new year and a new legislative session, my team and I are ready for another successful term.

The 115th Congress offers a fresh start for many legislative reforms that lawmakers have been working towards for years. Together, the new Congress has the opportunity to achieve major national benchmarks like replacing Obamacare with truly affordable patient-centered care; making our tax code fairer, flatter and simpler; and rolling back the overwhelming regulations that stifle job growth and innovation, among others. I’m hopeful and excited to work together with my colleagues to make government more responsive, efficient, and accountable for all Americans.

It has always been my highest priority to keep Americans safe from harm. As our relationship with Russia becomes increasingly complicated, ISIS continues to terrorize the western world, and we become progressively dependent on secure online systems, the need is greater than ever to continue authoring national security and cybersecurity legislation to keep Americans safe.

I am also committed to continuing to offer my constituents the Gold Standard when it comes to two-way communication and the services that my office provides. As evidence of this, in the last two years I responded to over 50,000 constituent letters, helped over 1,000 constituents with casework, and hosted over 400 public meetings throughout the district. My constituents can expect this standard as long as I have the honor of representing you, and I look forward to thousands more opportunities to interact, hear your opinions, and help you with federal agencies.

In addition to those continued goals, the 115th Congressional session offers an opportunity to improve trade deals and strengthen relations with Texas’s number one trading partner—Mexico. My district includes over 800 miles of the Texas-Mexico border, and I am dedicated to finding ways to upgrade NAFTA so that border communities from Eagle Pass to El Paso can continue to thrive economically.

On top of this, I am looking forward to working with my colleagues to make healthcare affordable by empowering patients, not bureaucrats; to provide regulatory relief for millions of Texas businesses; and to clean up the VA so that our veterans can count on receiving the care that they have earned.

We certainly have our work cut out for us, but we are armed with a new Congress and a clean slate. I am optimistic for the progress we will make over the next two years with a united government, and excited for what we will accomplish together.