Hurd, Cornyn Champion Pathway from Military to Law Enforcement

New bill incentivizes local police departments to hire vets

Texas Insider Report: WASHINGTON, D.C.– To better help our nation’s veterans transition into meaningful civilian careers, this week U.S. Representative Will Hurd introduced H.R. 1428, the American Law Enforcement Heroes Act. The bill will incentivize state and local governments to hire American veterans as new law enforcement officers.

“We owe the men and women who have fought for our freedoms the smoothest transition possible to civilian life. One of the best ways we can do this is to provide outlets for these heroes to continue their service right here at home,” said Hurd, who introduced the legislation last Congress and co-sponsored similar legislation that incentivized the Department of Homeland Security to hire veterans as Customs and Border Protection officers.

“Not only are we providing an occupational service to vets, but we are funneling trained professionals to police departments and making our communities safer. The American Law Enforcement Heroes Act will be a win for communities nationwide,” added Hurd.

“The men and women of our military are equipped with valuable skills, and by incentivizing local law enforcement to hire veterans, we can strengthen our communities and help veterans transition to civilian life. I’m proud of this bipartisan effort to pair our nation’s heroes with meaningful jobs around the country that allow them to continue to serve and protect,” Sen. Cornyn said.

The legislation is the result of a joint-initiative by Hurd and U.S. Senator John Cornyn, which they announced in October at a roundtable with local San Antonio law enforcement leaders. The bill gives preference to local and state law enforcement agencies that hire veterans when applying for federal reimbursement grants that fund academy and field training. Senator Cornyn introduced a companion bill in the Senate at the same time.