House Passes Rep. Ratcliffe’s Legislation to Drain the Regulatory Swamp

From Cong. John Ratcliffe​

Texas Insider Report: WASHINGTON, D.C.– The historic election of Donald Trump this November sent a clear message to Washington that the American people don’t want eight more years of the same. And Congress owes it to them to deliver on this mandate. This week, my House Republican colleagues and I took an important step in fulfilling this important demand when we passed theRegulatory Accountability Act.

This measure contained two bills I introduced on day one of the new session of Congress that were inspired by the folks I represent back home in Texas’ 4th District: the ALERT Act (H.R. 75) and the Separation of Powers Restoration Act (H.R. 76.)

The ALERT Act demands the transparency our regulators have been failing – or blatantly refusing – to provide without consequence, so the American people will no longer be steamrolled by the regulatory state.

The Separation of Powers Restoration Act (SOPRA) rebalances the scales that have been tilted in favor of regulators, so they can no longer write, implement and effectivly grade their own papers. It restores three co-equal branches of government as our Framers intended.

My bills that passed in the House this week don’t only clean up the mess left behind by President Obama’s swath of unelected bureaucrats, but they also seek to ensure that such an onslaught of burdensome regulations won’t be tolerated in future administrations.

President-elect Trump has made it clear he’s willing and eager to work with me and my Republican colleagues in Congress to push this important fight across the finish line. I’m certainly looking forward to all we will accomplish with a conservative partner in the White House who actually agrees that the government should work for the American people – not the other way around.