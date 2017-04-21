House Passes Public School Finance Reform Bill

Texas Insider Report: AUSTIN, Texas – Today, the Texas House passed House Bill (HB) 21, which provides $1.6 billion in additional resources for education while making several improvements to the state’s public school finance formulas. After several hours of debate yesterday, the bill was approved on second reading with a vote of 134-16. After final approval this morning, it now heads to the Texas Senate.

“HB 21 is the first step in reforming public education funding in Texas. The plan simplifies and improves the system, while simultaneously providing additional resources for schools in a more efficient method,” (Dan) Huberty stated. Funding for the legislation was included in the biennial state budget bill, as approved by the Texas House. Huberty added, “This increase in funding comes from the simplification of funding mechanisms outside of the school finance formulas, which were outdated and ineffective.”

HB 21 will make the following changes to better fund Texas public schools:

Increases the Basic Allotment in the state budget from approximately $5,140 to $5,350 per student per year,

Modernizes and simplifies current transportation funding for all districts,

Updates the decade-old pay increase for non-professional staff,

Establishes a two-year Hardship Grant for school districts affected by the expiration of Additional State Aid for Tax Reduction (ASATR) or other hardships,

Repeals an antiquated hold harmless mechanism that benefits only a handful of districts,

Creates a new weight to assist school districts in educating students with dyslexia or related orders,

Increases the weight for bilingual education,

Expands Career & Technical Education (CTE) funding to technology application courses and 8th grade, and

Reduces the amount of money that local taxpayers would pay in Recapture by approximately $375 million for the biennium.

These modifications will effectively increase funding for more than 95 percent of school districts and nearly every charter school in the state. “This legislation helps students across the state by providing more resources to districts to better address the growing demands placed on them,” Huberty stated.

Texas’ embattled public school finance system has been under judicial review for more than 50 years. The most recent Supreme Court ruling declared the system constitutional but described it as “undeniably imperfect” and encouraged the legislature to take action. “This is the first time that the legislature has had the flexibility to address school finance without a judicial mandate,” said Huberty. “HB 21 removes the band-aids left from previous legislative fixes and applies a tourniquet to a system deemed to financially bleed out in years to come.”

“When the Texas Supreme Court ruled our school finance system constitutional – but deeply flawed – we said that we would continue working to improve the system for students and taxpayers,” said House Speaker Joe Straus. “House Bill 21 is a significant step in that direction. I was proud to vote for this bill because it will improve education across Texas and allow more local dollars to stay in local schools. The House is grateful for the leadership that Chairman Huberty and the Public Education Committee have provided on this legislation.”

After the passage of HB 21, Huberty thanked his fellow members saying “I appreciate the support of the members of the Texas House and their belief in this initial step toward full reform.” The bill now moves to the Senate.