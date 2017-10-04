BRADY: House Passes Pro-life Bill

Micah’s Law Protects Unborn Babies

Texas Insider Report: WASHINGTON, D.C. – Today, the U.S. House of Representatives passed key legislation long championed by U.S. Congressman Kevin Brady to end controversial late term abortions. Congressman Brady released the following statement:

“Babies born in the sixth month or undergoing life-saving operations in utero are surviving and thriving. It’s time the law catches up to these amazing improvements in medical science.

Whether you are pro-choice or strongly pro-life, as I am, there should be common ground that abortion ceases to be an option when a baby can live outside the mother’s womb or experience excruciating pain from a procedure.”

BACKGROUND: The Pain-Capable Unborn Child Protection Act (H.R. 36) includes protections for these babies and for their mothers facing life threatening situations. H.R. 36 is in line with Texas law that prohibits abortions carried out after 20 weeks and would apply those protections nationwide.

Modern medicine is saving these precious lives. Specifically, five-year-old Micah Pickering – born in 2012 at just 22 weeks old – is the face of the many lives that will be saved by this legislation. Micah received intensive care as an infant and is now a healthy, normal child. He is living proof that children born as young as 20 weeks post-fertilization have the potential to thrive with the right medical care.

CLICK HERE to learn more about Micah’s inspirational story.

FACTS:

The U.S. is among seven countries that permit elective abortion past 20 weeks, including Canada, China, The Netherlands, North Korea, Singapore and Vietnam. source: The Charlotte Lozier Institute

CLICK HERE for more facts.