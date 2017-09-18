House Passes Criminal Alien Gang Member Removal Act (H.R. 3697)

U.S. Congressman John Ratcliffe

Texas Insider Report: WASHINGTON, D.C. – As the former top federal law enforcement official for 33,000 square miles of north and east Texas, I gained a deep appreciation for the men and women in blue who selflessly place their lives on the line each day to protect our communities.

Yet sadly, their jobs have been made harder – and our communities more dangerous – by the lack of legal ability to successfully combat the threats posed by transnational gangs, such as the MS-13.

As a result, far too many innocent lives have been placed at risk of horrifying mutilation or even premeditated murder at the hands of the growing number of criminal aliens who are joining international gangs right here within our borders.

This is why I voted for the House passage of the Criminal Alien Gang Member Removal Act (H.R. 3697), which allows ICE to remove criminal aliens based on their gang membership and gang related activity, instead of forcing our police to sit back and wait for these criminals to be convicted of specific offenses before taking them off the streets.

I was very grateful for the Trump administration’s swift support of this bill so critical to Americans’ safety. We can’t afford to wait any longer to crack down on the perils posed by criminal alien gang members. It’s time we say, “enough is enough.