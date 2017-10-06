House Dem Leader Asks Pelosi, Hoyer & Clyburn to Leave Posts After 2018 Election

Caucus Vice Chairwoman Sánchez: It’s time for new House Dem Leadership

Texas Insider Report: WASHINGTON, D.C. — House Democratic Caucus Vice Chairwoman Linda Sánchez, a California Democrat and the 5th ranking Democrat in the House of Representatives, on Thursday called for House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi, House Minority Whip Steny H. Hoyer, and Assistant Minority Leader James E. Clyburn to leave their posts after the 2018 election.

In the most stunning display of no confidence to date, Sánchez (center right, with Pelosi & Hoyer) — who as Democrat Caucus Vice Chairwoman is the 5th ranking Democrat in the party’s House leadership structure, and is the former chair of the Congressional Hispanic Caucus — becomes the highest ranking Democrat party official to publicly call for the top three leaders to leave their decades-long posts.

“I do think it’s time to pass the torch to a new generation of leaders, and I want to be part of that transition,” Sánchez told C-SPAN’s “Newsmakers” Show during a Thursday interview.

After losing ground in the House Chamber for the fourth straight election in 2016, House Democrats appear to be moving from a stage of being divided over whether Pelosi should keep her job as the top Democrat in Congress, or whether its time for wholesale change.

Not only did Sánchez say she’s ready to move up in the ranks, but she’s also not afraid to say so on national television.

“They are all of the same generation, and, again, their contributions to the Congress and the caucus are substantial.

“But I think there comes a time when you need to pass that torch. And I think it’s time,” said Sánchez, who sits on the powerful Ways & Means Committee which oversees the nation’s tax policies.

In response to Sánchez’s call, a Pelosi aide said Democrats need to keep a keen focus on winning back the majority, and lauded the minority leader’s work.

“Leader Pelosi enjoys wide support in the caucus and has always said she is not in Congress on a shift but on a mission,” Drew Hammill, a Pelosi assistant.

“Leader Pelosi is focused on winning back the House and anything else is a distraction from our path to the majority.”

House Democrats and Republicans choose their respective party leaders by casting secret ballots before the start of each new Congress, which occurs following the House election cycle of every two years. Sánchez was elected to the House Democratic Caucus post by her Democratic congressional colleagues in November — and won by two votes over fellow California Democrat, Congresswoman Barbara Lee.

Pelosi’s most recent challenger for the top House party position of Minority Leader, Ohio Democratic Rep. Tim Ryan, received a surprising one-third of the vote against the incumbent Pelosi — a far wider margin than previous challengers had ever received. The margin surprised many in the national Democratic ranks

House Minority Whip Steny Hoyer, in a statement released to the press, would only say that Sánchez had been “outstanding” at her House Democratic Caucus Vice Chairmanship job.

“I agree with her that we have talented leaders throughout our caucus,” said Hoyer’s statement. “I remain laser-focused on taking back the House, a goal all House Democrats share and are working tirelessly toward.”

Caucus Chairman Joseph Crowley, who is fourth-in-line in House Democratic leadership, released a statement saying that despite Sánchez’s comments, the party is united behind the House’s current leadership team.