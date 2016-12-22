STRAUS: House Begins Releasing Interim Reports

Speaker Joe Straus

Texas Insider Report: AUSTIN, Texas – “These reports will give all Members a better understanding of the issues and possible solutions in front of us, and I appreciate the many hours of work and consideration that Members of the House have put into these reports,” said Texas House Speaker Joe Straus, releasing the first batch of “Interim Reports” from House Committees on Thursday.

In November 2015, Speaker Straus assigned every committee a list of issues to study leading up to the 2017 legislative session. Interim reports describe the committees’ findings and their recommendations heading into the upcoming session.

Reports from nine committees were posted online at http://www.house.state.tx.us/committees/reports/. In the days and weeks to come, the House will post reports from other committees as the reports are completed.

Reports from the following committees were posted Thursday:

Corrections

Defense & Veterans’ Affairs

Economic & Small Business Development

Homeland Security & Public Safety

Land & Resource Management

Natural Resources

Pensions

Public Health

Special Purpose Districts

“House committees have tackled some very challenging and important topics over the last year,” Speaker Straus said.

“I’m also grateful for all of the testimony and other input that members of the public have provided in order to make these reports more complete and informative.”