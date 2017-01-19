Horowitz to Lou Dobbs: Trump Will Undo 200 Obama Executive Orders

Todd Beamon – NewsMax

President-elect Donald Trump will “come out smoking” as soon as he takes over the Oval Office, bestselling author David Horowitz told Lou Dobbs on Fox Business News Wednesday night.

“He’s going to undo the 200 executive orders,” Horowitz said. “He’s going to take care of the borders, unravel Obamacare.”

Horowitz’s new book “The Big Agenda: President Trump’s Plan to Save America,” released just this week, reveals Trump’s “first 100 days strategy” to roll back Obama’s legislative and executive record.

Horowitz told Dobbs that Trump, who takes the oath of office on Friday, is “our not-so-secret weapon.”

“If Chuck Schumer tries this too much, he’s going to get a million tweets,” he added, referring to the Democratic New York senator’s efforts to stall confirmation hearings on several of Trump’s Cabinet picks.

“Trump has already changed the Republican Party,” Horowitz told Dobbs. “It’s going to take a longer effort by being a leader, being a fighter.”

Trump, Horowitz argues in “Big Agenda,” will “drive a wedge” between Democrats and their inner-city base with his jobs-focused agenda.

“He has a new deal for the inner cities,” Horowitz told Dobbs. “The Democratic Party has monopoly control of the inner cities.”

“Trump will drive a wedge through the Democratic base in those cities,” he said.

Horowitz noted that Trump proposed a $130 billion school voucher program of inner cities.

“That goes to religious schools,” he told Dobbs. “He just will blow up the Democratic base.”

“They can’t win if they lose 25 percent of the black vote.”

“Big Agenda” also details Trump’s plans to radically reduce the power of public unions, a cornerstone of Democratic Party power.

Horowitz’s new book is the first book about the Trump presidency and has soared to the top of the Amazon bestseller charts, becoming the No.1-selling book on the web.