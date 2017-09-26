Holding a FEMA Town Hall

Congressman Blake Farenthold

As your representative in Congress, I wanted to update you on my continued efforts to help victims of Hurricane Harvey.

Last Tuesday night, I held a town hall in Aransas Pass with local officials and representatives from both FEMA and the Small Business Administration to provide information and address concerns about applying for federal assistance. During the town hall, the representatives explained eligibility requirements for FEMA aid, and answered questions about the application process. If you weren’t able to attend, or have questions about how to file for federal assistance, contact my Red Tape Cutters at 361-884-2222. Also, to view footage from the town hall, please click here.

Surveying Flood Damage in the Houston Area

Last week, I joined Senator John Cornyn (R-Texas), Senator Ted Cruz (R-Texas), House Speaker Paul Ryan (R-WI), House Appropriations Committee Chairman Rodney Frelinghuysen (R-NJ) and members of the Texas congressional delegation in Houston to survey areas damaged by Hurricane Harvey and remind them of the damage we suffered to the south.

First, our group received a briefing from federal, state, and local officials including the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Texas National Guard, Harris County Flood Control District and the U.S. Coast Guard on Hurricane Harvey recovery efforts in Houston. Then, our group took an aerial tour of the storm devastation and infrastructure.

After surveying the damage, we put on hard hats and rolled up our sleeves to help local residents with demolition and clean up in flood-damaged neighborhoods. While Houston and points east suffered substantial flood damage, areas to the south including Port Aransas, Aransas Pass, Rockport, Ingleside and Refugio suffered severe wind damage. During the coming months I will continue working with state, local, and federal governments to make sure our residents in TX-27 are not forgotten and receive the assistance needed to rebuild.

Upcoming Academy Nominations Information Nights

Are you or someone you know interested in attending a U.S. military academy? If so, I invite you to learn more about the process at one of my upcoming academy information nights.

Students interested in earning an appointment to a service academy will learn about the application process and eligibility requirements. Representatives from West Point, Annapolis, the Air Force Academy, the Coast Guard Academy and the Merchant Marine Academy will be on hand to answer questions. There will also be a presentation about ROTC. This event is open to all interested young men and women between the ages of 17 and 21, as well as their parents who are residents of the 27th Congressional District of Texas. The event is also open to any high school student considering applying.

The dates and time of the events are:

VICTORIA



Tuesday, October 10, 2017

6 pm – 8 pm

University of Houston-Victoria, University North Building Multi-Purpose Room (Room 114) 3007 N. Ben Wilson Street, Victoria, TX 77901

CORPUS CHRISTI

Thursday, October 12, 2017

6 pm – 8 pm

Veterans Memorial High School, Cafeteria, 3750 Cimarron Blvd, Corpus Christi, TX 78414