Hispanic Republicans of Texas Endorses Judge Slaughter for Texas Court of Criminal Appeals, Place 8

Texas Insider Report: AUSTIN, Texas – The Hispanic Republicans of Texas PAC formally endorses Judge Michelle Slaughter’s candidacy for Texas Court of Criminal Appeals, Place 8.

“Judge Michelle Slaughter has worked diligently to improve the efficiency of the justice system and has been a great friend to HRT and our efforts to grow the Republican Party. Over the last few elections we have seen Galveston County become more and more red, and it is candidates like Michelle Slaughter that have made these victories possible,” said Dan Martinez, Hispanic Republicans of Texas Board Member.

“Judge Michelle Slaughter is an experienced constitutional conservative trial judge with a proven track record. Since being elected as the first Republican judge of the 405th District Court, she transformed the court from the least efficient and effective into the most efficient and effective district court in Galveston County, Texas. Prior to serving as a judge, Michelle was a highly-accomplished attorney. She worked several years for large international law firms and started her own successful law practice – The Slaughter Law Firm, PLLC in Houston, Texas. Judge Slaughter is a second-generation native Texan, born in Fort Worth, Texas and currently lives in League City in Galveston County. Together with her husband, Ed Walsh, they have two daughters, Hazel and Laila.

“During her time on the 405th District Court, Judge Slaughter has proven herself to be a conservative jurist who is committed to upholding the rule of law and safeguarding our Constitutional rights. The Hispanic Republicans of Texas is proud to endorse her campaign for the Texas Court of Criminal Appeals, Place 8 because we know these are the same principles that will guide her decisions on this statewide court,” said George Antuna, Hispanic Republicans of Texas Co-Founder.