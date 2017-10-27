Hispanic Republicans of Texas Endorses Aliseda & Tijerina for 13th Court of Appeals

Texas Insider Report: AUSTIN, Texas – The Hispanic Republicans of Texas PAC formally endorses Judge Ernest Aliseda’s candidacy for Chief Justice of the 13th Court of Appeals and Judge Jaime Tijerina for place 4 on the Court.

“Judge Aliseda and Judge Tijerina are very well qualified and have spent decades serving our country and giving back to their community. These two races are very important as Democrats currently occupy all seats on the 13th Court of Appeals. Republicans won a seat in 2010 and came within 1% of the vote to add another in 2014. Today there are zero Republicans on this court,” said Hispanic Republicans of Texas’s Board Chairman, Mano DeAyala.

Mr. Aliseda is a former State District Judge for both the 398th and 139th State District Courts in Hidalgo County, along with being a past President of the Hidalgo County Bar Association and former State Bar Director for District 12. Aliseda is currently serving on the University of Texas System’s Board of Regents and is a State Bar of Texas President appointed member to the Board of the Texas Bar College. He is also a Lieutenant Colonel in the U.S. Army Reserves, where he serves as a Military Judge. Mr. Aliseda is married to Debbie Crane Aliseda, who is a former President of the McAllen ISD School Board. They have five children; three are in college and two attend McAllen public schools.

Mr. Tijerina was previously appointed by Governor Rick Perry as District Judge and currently serves as Mission City Attorney. Tijerina, a native son of McAllen has deep ties to the Rio Grande Valley and Coastal Bend area. Mr. Tijerina also serves as a Lieutenant Colonel in the U.S. Army Reserves.

About Hispanic Republicans of Texas (www.hispanicrepublicansoftx.org)

Hispanic Republicans of Texas was established as an organization that will recruit, elect, support and defend Republican officeholders and candidates for state and local elected offices who share our common values of faith, family, lower taxes, less regulations and less government spending in order to promote individual prosperity and economic growth in Texas. Membership in the Hispanic Republicans of Texas PAC is open to all Texans who are interested in empowering the Hispanic community to leadership in government.