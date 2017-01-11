High School Seniors’ Math, Reading Scores Have Hit a Wall

Scores come as country continues to teach Common Core State Standards

Texas Insider Report: AUSTIN, Texas – America’s high school seniors’ reading and math test scores are barely holding steady or slumping, according to national standardized test results released late in 2016.

The National Assessment of Educational Progress , known as NAEP or the Nation’s Report Card, is a test administered by the federal government. It is considered the gold standard in measuring what students really know, because the results don’t have consequences that could encourage teachers or test takers to game the process.

Scores on the lowest end of the reading and math tests were worse than they had been in 2013. Between 2013 and 2015, students on average dropped slightly in math, and held steady in reading.

In math, the average score dropped from 153 to 152, out of 300 points.

On the 500-point reading test, scores dropped one point to 287 – a decrease officials called statistically insignificant.

The results for seniors weren’t available on a state-by-state basis.

“We’re stalled. That’s the bottom line,” said Mark Schneider, a vice president at the American Institutes for Research who used to run the government agency that administers NAEP. “We’re not making any progress.”

The scores come as the country continues to teach and test the Common Core State Standards, a set of learning benchmarks intended to make school more demanding and lessons more consistent among states.

Officials are confident that the National Assessment accurately captured what students across the country are learning. They said they know that in part because the declines on math were consistent across the areas tested, including geometry, data analysis and algebra.

In 2015, NAEP tested almost 19,000 students in reading and 13,000 in math. In both of those subjects, 37% of students were deemed to be ready for college.

The gap between students who tested well and those who tested poorly concerns Peggy Carr, acting commissioner of the National Center for Education Statistics, the government arm that administers the exam. “We need to look at what it means,” she said.

Students with disabilities remained stagnant, and students who reported that their parents didn’t finish high school dropped by four points. And since 1992, black students dropped by eight points in reading.

The scores come against the backdrop of major change in the governance of schools: In late 2015 President Obama signed the Every Student Succeeds Act, marking the end of the No Child Left Behind Act, the much-maligned federal law that required regular standardized testing and doled out consequences in accordance with test results.

As a result of the new law, states must now devise a new way to rate its schools, and to communicate those ratings to parents.