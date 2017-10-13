HAYNES: Being an American Was Once a Great Source of Pride. What Happened?

Has America Ceased To Be Good?

By Carole Hornsby Haynes, Ph.D.

Texas Insider Report: AUSTIN, Texas — We were united by faith, culture, language, history, heroes, holidays, mores, manners, customs and traditions. To be an American was a great source of pride. What has happened to America?

Over the past several weeks, Hurricane Harvey and the massacre in Las Vegas brought a very divided America together for a few brief shining moments. We witnessed an incredible outpouring of human kindness — some even risking their own lives — to help others, victims.

As people get back to normal, and the alarmist media finds some new issue to pound to death, much of this is already being forgotten. Yet “back to normal” has a new meaning today. Our nation has degenerated into a pagan society that devalues human life and rejects our Judeo-Christian heritage.

Though we came from different lands, spoke different languages, and had different customs, we were united in a land where we were free to worship as we pleased, and say Jesus without fear of being publicly called names that once were unmentionable.

Children were reared by two-parent families where they were taught to respect their country, their nation’s flag, the clergy, and their elders.

Nearly all shared the belief of 19th Century French historian and politician Alexis de Tocqueville,

“America is great because she is good, and if America ceases to be good, she will cease to be great.”

Today a relentless radical left is on a wild rampage to prove that America is an evil empire that has victimized its own people and must be dismantled piece by piece into the dark recesses of history, never to see daylight again.

Progressive socialists are busying themselves with violence, chaos, removing historical monuments and statues, and turning science on its head with transgender idiocy. People can get thrown into jail for calling someone by the wrong pronoun.

Traditional morality, grounded in Christianity, is being rejected. Fifty percent of all marriages end in divorce and 40% of children are born out of wedlock. Unrestricted abortion and same-sex marriage are now deemed human rights. And this is social progress?

Millions can’t speak English, and our American music — jazz, popular, classic, country and western — loved around the world, is now replaced by hedonistic gyrations with lyrics that were once unprintable.

The core constituencies of the Democrat party — blacks, Hispanics, LGBT, feminists, and Native Americans — are pawns of Communist Antifa and Black Lives Matter that daily churn up anger and hatred over imagined offenses.

The left is insane — no doubt about that.

On the Republican side, there is a vast cohort of populists and nationalists who are fed up with our country being run down and whose fighting dander is up. We are not fooled by those who want to lead us into a global governance where we disavow our nationalism and lose our personal freedoms, regressing into the serfdom of centuries gone by.

The left would have us believe that the majority of the people say “out with the old America” and “in with a new socially progressive America.” This shows how out of touch these racists and hypocrites really are.

The vast majority of Americans want to live in a nation where decency and human kindness are treasured, where we can lead a simple life of rearing and educating our children. We want to have stable, two-parent, heterosexual families that are self-supporting.

We want to call a him a him and a her a her without doing jail time.

We want government to butt out of telling us how to rear our children and run our lives. We want government that fears the people.

We want to pray to Jesus publicly and to celebrate Christmas and Easter, not winter and spring breaks.

We are fed up with being called a “basket of deplorables … racist, sexist, homophobic, xenophobic, Islamaphobic … bigots,” who are “irredeemable” and have gotten where we are because of white privilege.

We want to live in a moral America where people obey laws, not because they are going to jail, but because they are answerable to a higher authority than government.

You see, the majority of us “irredeemable deplorables” still believe that America is great because America is good.

Follow Dr. Carole Haynes at www.drcarolehhaynes.com, and on Twitter at CaroleHHaynes.

