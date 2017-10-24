“Our Constitution was made only for a moral and religious people. It is wholly inadequate to the government of any other.” —John Adams

By Carole Hornsby Haynes, Ph.D.

Texas Insider Report: AUSTIN, Texas — Our founding Judeo-Christian principles have been thrown into the trash bin by those who want to transform America. From a moral beginning, our nation has now cratered into a Satanic abyss where evil is deemed virtuous and those who dare to practice their Christian faith with its morality and traditional families are a basket of irredeemable deplorables.

Has America gone mad? Has America Ceased To Be Good?

Nowhere is that evil better portrayed than in Hollywood. For many years Hollywood held a special allure with its scenes of mansions and beautiful stars. Movies were an escape from the realities of life for some. Many consider the glamorous era of musicals to be the high point of that magical world of Hollywood.

That Hollywood is no more. Today its imploding with the revelation of its deep deception.

No longer do actors confine themselves to playing their characters. Instead they are self-appointed celebrity-spokespeople who lecture the rest of the country about their religion, their guns and their politics while they themselves live a drug-filled hedonistic lifestyle.

Delusional Harvey Weinstein, founder of The Weinstein Company, once stated that Hollywood “has the best moral compass, because it has compassion.”

Awards shows have become politicized with participants using their bully pulpit to lamblast those with opposing views. The Democrat party has aligned itself with Hollywood and their philosophy. President Obama enlisted Hollywood stars to promote nearly every social action program of his administration to overcome conservative opposition.

Hollywood elites have lectured America over equal rights for women while remaining silent for decades about their own dirty linen of rape and sexual abuse and those men who forced women to the “casting couch” if they wanted a career in Hollywood.

These elite have cleverly concealed the abuse, sexual harassment, and even rape of women by Harvey Weinstein. Not only did Weinstein lure women to his hotel room, supposedly to discuss a business, but even cornered them in side rooms at parties while masturbating in front of his victims. Yet no one saw him? No one knew about his animal behavior?

Weinstein’s female accusers have stated they were fearful of retaliation by him and his legal staff if they reported his predatory behavior. Some disclosed that Weinstein threatened to destroy their careers if they reported his behavior. Brother Bob Weinstein admits knowing that Harvey “cheated” on his wife but claims he did not know the extent to which Harvey had violated women. Still he claims he often had to clean up messes with their employees created by Harvey’s abusive treatment and scathing verbal abuse.

How could any of them not know? Is it because they have a different set of morals? Do they view behavior through a different prism?

Those within whom our Judeo-Christian values are instilled have no difficulty in seeing and sensing such behavior exhibited by the Harveys of the world.

The question is: why have Americans changed so radically?

At one time, Hollywood made movies with moral themes and promoted family values and the Christian faith. Now those have been replaced by movies that feature extreme violence, anger, hostility, drugs, and homosexuality.

Few realize the “good ole days” have been changed by a carefully crafted plan to completely destroy the culture of America. Never willingly would be we change our heritage and Western values. It would have to be so subtle that we would never know it.

Tragically our own people, blinded to reality, are in the process of systemically destroying the greatest form of representative government ever created.

Italian Marxist theorist Antonio Gramsci understood that a pure Marxist approach of overthrow from a “revolt of the workers” would never work in a religious-based, Western style country. He theorized that in a country like America, undermining the culture and morality was the first step in moving the nation toward socialism. This American-style of Marxism is known as “Cultural Marxism” or “neo-Marxism.”

The four institutions that were initially targeted were education, religion, labor, and entertainment. Each institution was infiltrated by these Cultural Marxists as they began the “long walk through the institutions.”

Along with the Cultural Marxist agenda is another force also determined to transform America.

In 1958 W. Cleon Skousen authored a book, The Naked Communist, in which he listed what he perceived as the 45 “Current Communist Goals” to overthrow America. As a long time FBI agent and police chief, he was very familiar with the plans and goals of communists. To alert the nation, Florida Democrat Rep. Albert S. Herlong, Jr., read the goals into the Congressional Record on January 10, 1963 (Vol. 109, 88th Congress, 1st Session, Appendix, pp. A34-A35.)

Of those 45 goals, most have already been accomplished. Hollywood has wasted no time in incorporating these into their movies and management.

Break down cultural standards of morality by promoting pornography and obscenity in books, magazines, motion pictures, radio, and TV.

Gain control of key positions in radio, TV, and motion pictures.

Present homosexuality, degeneracy and promiscuity as “normal, natural, healthy.”

Discredit the family as an institution. Encourage promiscuity and easy divorce.

Create the impression that violence and insurrection are legitimate aspects of the American tradition; that students and special-interest groups should rise up and use united force to solve economic, political or social problems.

At the same time that Hollywood was being infiltrated, so were the churches. For several hundred years in our nation’s history, nearly all our schools and colleges were founded by Christians, the Bible was a standard textbook read even by small children, schools posted the Ten Commandments, and each school day was opened with prayer. Ministers used the pulpit to guide their flocks down the paths of morality and traditional family values.

As left wing ideology has infiltrated the churches over the past 50 years, all of our Biblical foundations and traditions have gradually been ruled unconstitutional, even though they were accepted and practiced by the authors of the Constitution.

As ministers have strayed from their duty to preach about morality – claiming they don’t want to offend some members of the congregation — we can see the effect of that in the decadence of Hollywood.

If America continues on this downward trajectory, we will be a full blown socialist nation within a few short years.

Now the long march back through the institutions must be made by grassroots Americans to reclaim not only our government, but each one of the institutions stolen from us by the leftists in their secret battle against America.

