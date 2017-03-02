FLYNN: Happy Hunt County Days at Texas Capitol!

From Dan Flynn, State Reprsentative, District 2

Floor Update

Texas Insider Report: AUSTIN, Texas – Today the House of Representatives will vote on HB 4 and HB 5, along with over 50 amendments to those bills that have been filed. Both bills represent two of three bills resulting from recommendations of a special interim House Child Protective Services workgroup to address serious issues in the Texas CPS System. These bills would establish the Department of Family and Protective Services as an independent agency outside the umbrella of the Health and Human Services Commission (HB 5) and increase the monetary assistance available in certain CPS kinship care placements (HB 4). I will be voting in favor of both bills, and you can read through each bill here and here. If you have input or concerns, my staff and I are always more than happy to listen.

I am passing House Resolution 427 tomorrow recognizing March 2nd as Hunt County Day at the Capitol. Dr. Ray Keck – President of Texas A&M University Commerce, Dr. Pamela Anglin – President of Paris Junior College, David Dreiling – Mayor of Greenville, Wyman Williams – Mayor of Commerce, and James Owen – member of Lone Oak City Council will all be recognized on the floor on March 2nd. I am looking forward to having several constituents visit the Capitol on this, as it is my privilege to represent them.

Pensions Committee Update

On Monday the first Pensions Committee hearing was held. Testimony was heard from the Employees Retirement System, the Teacher Retirement System, the Texas County and District Retirement System, the Texas Municipal Retirement System, the Texas Emergency Services Retirement System, and the Pension Review Board. There are several important pension issues that need to be addressed and solved this legislative session, including both the Dallas and Houston Police and Fire Pension Funds. My colleagues serving on the Pensions Committee with me have been outstanding, and I remain optimistic that we will be able to work together to provide solutions that are financially responsible and sustainable

Event Update

This past weekend I had the honor of attending the Ray and Patricia Keck Education awards ceremony at Texas A&M University Commerce. Additionally, Thompson Middle School and Sulphur Bluff Junior High School were able to tour Texas A&M Commerce and learn about everything the school has to offer. I also enjoyed attending the annual Texas Prayer Breakfast and receiving a visit from my dear friend Mr. Eric Wesson at the Capitol this past week.

There is a lot going on here at the Capitol, but throughout I continue to push for Faith, Family, and Freedom.