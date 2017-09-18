Granger: America Can Always Count on Fort Worth

Congresswoman Kay Granger

Recently, our nation was hit by two devastating hurricanes. The men and women of Naval Air Station Fort Worth Joint Reserve Base courageously responded to the storms, which was critical to protecting our fellow Americans.

We have so much to be proud of in Fort Worth. One of the things I am most proud of is our community’s ability to step-up to provide help during times of need. Local governments, churches, synagogues and charities represent just some of the many of the people in the area who immediately stepped up to help the victims of Hurricane Harvey and Irma.

This selfless spirit was on full display at Naval Air Station Fort Worth Joint Reserve Base during both hurricanes. I wanted to provide you some highlights of how our base was involved.

During Hurricane Harvey, our base welcomed military aircraft and families to provide them safety as they evacuated from the path of the storm. Fort Worth received them with open arms giving them a safe haven and comfort during and after the catastrophic event. Additionally, our base personnel immediately began working 24-hour operations to assist the Federal Emergency Management Agency with hurricane response including search and rescue operations. Our Reserve fighter aircraft patrolled the skies to ensure American airspace remained safe. The National Guard 136th Airlift Wing assisted in evacuating over 2,500 people and 20 animals from Beaumont, Houston and Galveston.

Within weeks of Harvey, the unprecedented Hurricane Irma aggressively pushed toward America. Again, Fort Worth stepped-up to contribute, serving as a refuge for federal and state aircraft from Florida and South Carolina. Quickly, the number of aircraft on our base tripled to over 200. Again, base personnel and the Texas National Guard performed multiple relief missions across Florida and Puerto Rico delivering desperately needed supplies and relief. These efforts clearly demonstrate the capabilities our base provides this nation and the resolve of our community.

I applaud the outstanding men and women of Naval Air Station Fort Worth Joint Reserve Base for their gallant dedication to protecting our fellow Americans. They clearly embody the values and spirit of our incredible community. Without a doubt, American can rest assured knowing they can always count on Fort Worth.