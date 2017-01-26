Governor Abbott Speaks With Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly

Texas Insider Report: AUSTIN, Texas – Governor Greg Abbott today held a call with United States Secretary of Homeland Security John Kelly to discuss border security in Texas. A readout of the call can be found below:

The Governor had a very productive phone call with Secretary Kelly about border security. The Secretary briefed the Governor on the U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s efforts to rapidly deploy thousands of new agents to assist with the border security effort.

The Governor thanked the Secretary for immediately working to increase the nation’s security at the border and expressed a willingness to work closely with the Trump administration to secure the border.