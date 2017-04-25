Governor Abbott Reminds Texans To Take Advantage Of Sales Tax Holiday For Emergency Preparation Supplies

Texas Insider Report: AUSTIN, Texas – Governor Greg Abbott is reminding all Texans that they will be able to purchase emergency preparation supplies tax-free this weekend. In the previous legislative session, Governor Abbott signed SB 904 into law, allowing for sales tax exemptions on emergency supplies. There is no limit on the number of qualifying items that can be purchased, and Texans do not need to issue an exemption certificate to claim the exemption. This year’s holiday begins at 12:01 a.m. on Saturday, April 22, and ends at midnight on Monday, April 24.

“As the past several years have shown us, weather can be unpredictable in Texas,” said Governor Abbott. “Early preparation plays a very important role in helping Texas families to protect themselves in the event of a disaster. As Governor, my number one priority is to keep the people of Texas safe, and I encourage all Texans to take advantage of this tax-free holiday.”

Items that qualify for the exemption include certain portable generators, hurricane shutters, ladders, batteries, fuel containers, radios, batteries, light sources, fire extinguishers and first aid kits.

A full list of emergency preparation supplies can be found on Comptroller’s website.