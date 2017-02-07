Abbott Reappoints Mattax as Insurance Commissioner

Texas Insider Report: AUSTIN, Texas – Governor Greg Abbott has reappointed David Mattax as the Commissioner of Insurance for a term to expire February 1, 2019.

David Mattax of Austin has served as Commissioner of Insurance since January 12, 2015. Previously, he served as deputy attorney general for defense litigation, past director of defense litigation, and past chief of the financial litigation division for the Texas Attorney General’s Office.

Mattax is serving as secretary-treasurer of the National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC).

Before joining TDI, Mattax spent 23 years in a variety of capacities at the Texas Attorney General’s Office. He began representing the Texas Department of Insurance as its attorney in 1992, and his tenure included working with eight different insurance commissioners on receiverships, ERISA cases, rulemaking, enforcement actions, and other legal issues.

Mattax also represented the state banking and securities departments and other state agencies. In his last position as Deputy Attorney General for Defense Litigation, Mattax supervised the defense of all lawsuits filed against the state.

He is a member of the State Bar of Texas and is admitted to practice before the Texas Federal District courts, Fourth and Fifth Circuit U.S. courts of Appeal and U.S. Supreme Court. He is past co-chair of the Amos Commission, and a past board of trustees member of University United Methodist Church. Mattax received a Bachelor of Arts, Bachelor of Science and a Juris Doctor from The University of Texas at Austin.