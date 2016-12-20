Abbott Appoints Four to Specialty Courts Advisory Council

Texas Insider Report: AUSTIN, Texas – Governor Greg Abbott has reappointed Amy Granberry to the Specialty Courts Advisory Council for a term set to expire February 1, 2019 and appointed Brent Carr, Rebecca DePew and Alicia Franklin York for terms set to expire February 1, 2021. The council evaluates applications for grant funding for specialty courts from the Governor’s Office and makes funding recommendations to the criminal justice division regarding best practices.

Amy Granberry of Portland is CEO of Charlie’s Place Recovery Center and has served on the Council for the past six years. She is a board member for the Association of Substance Abuse Programs, vice president of legal affairs for the Coastal Bend Society of Human Resources and a member of the Society of Human Resource Management. Granberry received a Bachelor of Science from Amberton University.

Brent Carr of Fort Worth is judge of the Tarrant County Criminal Court at Law #9. The court works with several specialty court dockets including the RISE program for commercially sexually exploited individuals. He is a member of the Federal Courts Northern District of Texas, U.S. Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals and the State Bar of Texas. Carr was an artillery officer in the United States Marine Corps, and received a Bachelor of Science in psychology from the University of Tampa and a Juris Doctor from South Texas College of Law.

Rebecca DePew of Holland is judge of the Bell County Court at Law #3. The court handles a specialty veterans docket. She is a member of the Texas Association of County Court at Law Judges, Harker Heights Chamber of Commerce, Holland Chamber of Commerce and the State Bar of Texas. DePew received a Bachelor of Arts from East Texas State University and a Juris Doctor from Baylor Law School.

Alicia Franklin York of Houston is judge of the 311th District Court in Harris County. The docket includes a family drug specialty court. She is a member of the Houston Realty Business Coalition, Texas Women Lawyers and the State Bar of Texas. York received a Bachelor of Business from Mount Mercy College and a Juris Doctor from St. Mary’s University School of Law.