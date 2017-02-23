Gov. Greg Abbott: “Criminal Penalties for Public Officials Who Adopt Sanctuary City Policies.”

“This is dangerous, and I will not allow it as governor of Texas.”

Texas Insider Report: WASHINGTON, D.C. — “I will be signing an Anti-Sanctuary Cities Bill into law here in the State of Texas in the coming months. Texas is going to come down hard on any city, any county, any public official that adopts a Sanctuary City Policy,” Gov. Abbott told the hosts of Fox News Thursday Morning .

“Under this new law, if you have a public official, including a sheriff, who continues to adopt Sanctuary City policies after this ban goes into place, they could be criminally prosecuted and themselves wind up in jail… the place where they are releasing dangerous criminals from,” said Abbott.

“When you see the consequences of what this sheriff in Travis County did, she has, in this month alone, released about 50 criminals from her jail, including a criminal who is charged with sexually assaulting a woman, including a criminal who has sexually assaulted a child, and put them back out onto the streets where they can commit more crimes.

“This is dangerous, and I will not allow it as governor of Texas.”