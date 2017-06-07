Gov. Abbott calls Special Session, saying, ‘A special session was entirely avoidable…’

“As Governor, if I am going to call a special session, I intend to make it count.”

Texas Insider Report: AUSTIN, Texas — “Considering all the successes of the 85th Legislative Session, we should not be where we are today. A special session was entirely avoidable, and there was plenty of time for the legislature to forge compromises to avoid the time and taxpayer expense of a special session,” said Texas Gov. Greg Abbott Tuesday afternoon, announcing a Special Legislative Session will begin on July 18th, 2017.

“Because of their inability, or refusal to pass a simple law that would prevent the medical profession from shutting down, I am announcing a Special Session to complete that unfinished business,” said Abbott.

“As Governor, if I am going to call a special session, I intend to make it count,” Abbott said during a mid-afternoon Press Conference announcing the details for the now-official Special Session.

While Gov. Abbott called the Special Session with the first priority being Sunset Legislation to reauthorize the Texas Medical Board, which failed to pass during the Regular 2017 Legislative Session, in his announcement Abbott identified 20 items that will be included on the Special Session agenda. Texas legislators will get an extra 30 days to deal with legislative priorities.

Only after legislation reauthorizing the Texas Medical Board passes both chambers, will the governor expand the call, saying that taxpayers need to get their money’s worth for this session — which is widely expected to cost Texas taxpayers as much as $1 million.

The other 19 priorities the Governor laid out include :

Teacher Pay Increase of $1,000 Administrative flexibility in Teacher Hiring & Retention Practices School Finance Reform Commission School Choice for Special Needs Students Property Tax Reform Caps on State & Local Spending Preventing Cities from Regulating what Property Owners do with Trees on Private Land Preventing Local Governments from Changing Rules Midway through Construction Projects Speeding Up Local Government Permitting Process Municipal Annexation Reform Texting while Driving Preemption Privacy Prohibition of Taxpayer Dollars to Collect Union Dues Prohibition of Taxpayer Funding for Abortion Providers Pro-Life Insurance Reform Strengthening Abortion Reporting Requirements when Health Complications Arise Strengthening Patient Protections relating to Do-Not-Resuscitate Orders Cracking down on Mail-In Ballot Fraud Extending Maternal Mortality Task Force