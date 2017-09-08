Goodwill Central Texas Receives $307,499 Job-Training Grant

Texas Insider Report: AUSTIN, Texas – The Texas Workforce Commission (TWC) has awarded Goodwill Central Texas (Goodwill) a $307,499 Self Sufficiency Fund training grant. Goodwill will help 150 individuals transition into the workforce. The grant will help provide job training skills for occupations as a nursing assistant, clinical assistant, phlebotomist and computer user support specialist. Grant funding from the Self Sufficiency Fund will assist in developing the technical education and learning environment that will lead to industry recognized certificates and credentials.

“This Self Sufficiency Fund grant will help provide training that benefits both the local community and its workforce,” said TWC Commissioner Representing Labor Julian Alvarez. “Ensuring that employees have access to education that enhances their skillsets is key to Texas maintaining a talented labor force. This grant will help with the state’s workforce endeavors.”

The Self Sufficiency Fund provides funding to eligible training providers including nonprofit 501(c)(3) community-based organizations, Texas public community or technical colleges or the Texas Engineering Extension Service. The Self Sufficiency Fund pays for curriculum development, instructor fees and certifications, training materials, certain work-related expenses for trainees and some training equipment for targeted industry clusters. In fiscal year 2017, the Self Sufficiency Fund grant program awarded over $2.1 million dollars to train 1,127 Texans.

A team of experts from TWC’s Office of Employer Initiatives provides technical assistance at no charge to help streamline Self Sufficiency Fund project development. The Outreach and Project Development Consultants work directly with grant applicants and training providers, Workforce Development Boards and economic development partners throughout the development of the project to ensure that participants receive specific, customized training that is required for occupations. For more information, contact the Outreach and Project Development Consultants at 877-463-1777, customizedtraining.solutions@twc.state.tx.us or locate resources on the TWC’s Self Sufficiency Fund webpage.

Goodwill contact: Goodwill Career and Technical Academy Director of Instruction Addie Kellington, 512-557-0622 or addie.kellington@goodwillcentraltexas.org