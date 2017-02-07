Rodriguez: Texas Needs Strong Anti-Sanctuary Cities, Campuses Legislation

El Conservador

Texas Insider Report: AUSTIN, Texas – Texas Speaker of the House, the third most powerful politician in Texas, has said through his communications director, Jason Embry, “Speaker Straus will work with fellow House Members, Governor Abbott and law enforcement to ensure that there are no sanctuary cities in Texas.”

While Democrats across the country continue to defy Pres. Trump and declare cities, counties and even campuses “Sanctuaries” for illegal aliens, what will the Texas state legislature do, specifically the House lead by Straus?

Let’s remember last year, in February 2016, when two Republican sheriffs and even Breitbart Texas managing editor Brandon Darby defended Texas Speaker Joe Straus during his primary campaign regarding sanctuary cities and anti-illegal immigration legislation.

Dan Golvach’s son Spencer was murdered in January 2015 in Harris County by illegal alien who had been deported a number of times after being convicted of committing crimes including crimes of violence. Jeff Judson and Sheila Bean who challenged Straus for his House seat in 2016 were criticized for sympathizing with Golvach.

Jackson County sheriff Andy Louderback and Bexar County sheriff Susan Pamerleau along with a few other “leaders” of law enforcement groups criticized Judson’s and Bean’s campaigns against Straus for trying to connecting Straus to the murder of a young man by an illegal alien.

Sheriff Louderback called Straus an ally of law enforcement, and said “Jeff Judson’s and Sheila Bean’s decision to blame Speaker Joe Straus for this tragic crime is appalling and reprehensible.”

Bexar County Sheriff Pamerleau said, “Using a grieving father to accuse Joe Straus of a horrific murder committed by a career criminal is deplorable and irresponsible. No one has done more to secure the border than Joe Straus.” She pointed said Straus had provided $800 million in additional funding for border security in 2015.

Darby from Breitbart defended Straus in an interview on the West Texas Drive Radio Show when he took issue with Golvach using his son’s murder against Straus and Sanctuary Cities legislation in the Texas House. “This has gone too far. This is way too far. And it’s not accurate,” Darby said. “If Straus had done something wrong here or Frullo had done something wrong, I’d be the first to jump up and hit ‘em on it. I’m telling you this is not true.”

Are we willing to let illegal aliens commit more crimes in Texas and the U.S., and then debate whether or not the inactions of politicians are at fault? Isn’t an ounce of prevent better than a pound of cure?

It is obvious Speaker Straus has some powerful friends, but we must call his office at (512) 463-1000 or (210) 828-4111 and tell him to tell his committee chairs NOT to delay in acting on strong anti-sanctuary cities and campuses legislation. The protection of citizens should outweigh the money of lobbyists in Austin and local government.