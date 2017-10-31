GELBMAN: Forget About ‘Fake News’, Let’s Talk ‘Fake History’

These same “Fake History” Tactics were at Play Right After 9/11’s Terrorist Attack

By Itamar Gelbman

Texas Insider Report: AUSTIN, Texas — As of late, liberals in this country are demanding the renaming of schools, cities, counties and holidays.

I am a patriotic American who grew up in Israel and fought in the Israel Defense Force defending Israel. I watched for decades as Islam and the United Nations rewrote history to suit their agenda and promote “Fake History” to justify violence against our Holy Land.

Now American liberals and globalists are using the same tactics to try and destroy this country by first defacing its beautiful and rich history. They are also calling for the removal of “racist” statues.

In the Middle East, Islam claims that The Temple Mount (Al-Aqsa mosque) is central to the Muslim religion. This is a lie and a prime example of “Fake History”.

Al-Aqsa mosque was built around 705 CE (also known as AD) on the ruins of the first Jewish temple that was built by King Solomon around 957 BCE (also known as BC).

The second Jewish temple was built on that spot around 516 BCE, and was destroyed by the Romans around 70 CE.

To make sure I didn’t lose anyone on the numbers, the first Jewish temple was built approximately 1662 years BEFORE the Al-Aqsa Mosque. The second Jewish Temple was built approximately 635 years BEFORE the Al-Aqsa Mosque. As a further reference, it is believed that Muhamad ibn Abdullah, who is regarded as the founder of Islam, was born around 570 CE, approximately 1527 years AFTER the first Jewish temple was built.

The first time I became aware that these same “Fake History” tactics were at play in the United States was years after 9/11 terror attack. Two Muslim men — a real-estate developer and an imam — proposed building a Ground Zero Victory Terror Mosque two blocks away from the smoldering ruins of the World Trade Center. They claimed it was to represent religious tolerance.

In 2010, the local community board even voted in favor of the 9/11 mega-mosque. Thankfully, conservatives realized what was going on and loudly voiced their disapproval.

“Nazis don’t have the right to put up a sign next to the Holocaust Museum in Washington,” former speaker of the house Newt Gingrich said. “We would never accept the Japanese putting up a site next to Pearl Harbor. There’s no reason for us to accept a Mosque next to the World Trade Center.”

This proposed mosque was not a memorial for the remembrance of the 3,000 Americans who lost their lives, it wasn’t about the biggest terror attack on American soil, it wasn’t about the heroism we saw by the passengers who fought the terrorists on the airplanes and for our first responders who rushed into the buildings to save lives and lost their own. But it was to be about the erasing American accomplishments, and replacing American symbols with Islamic ones: a Mega-Mosque.

This was the same strategy used against the Jews in Jerusalem, accomplished by building the Al-Aqsa Mosque on top of the holiest site to the Jewish people, the ruins of the second temple in Israel.

The notion that our country and our government are systemically racist is fake.

We had a black president who got elected twice by the majority of American voters. We have people of color and minorities in positions of power throughout our government bodies and military: Supreme Court justices, secretaries of states, secretary of defense, governors, attorney generals, mayors, generals, etc.

Now the liberals want to erase American history by removing the statues and names of American heroes because they are “offensive and racist.” These statues never offended them until they lost the Liberal Presidential dynasty election, and now all of a sudden they are offended by American history.

General Lee didn’t make a name for himself by being a slave runner or a slave owner; he made a name for himself by being an American Patriot. He served in the Mexican-American War, and served as superintendent of the U.S. Military Academy. He fought for our freedoms and for our country. Although General Lee did own slaves (due to his wife’s inheritance, and like almost every other American businessmen at that time period,) he was personally against slavery.

In 1856 Lee wrote “slavery as an institution is a moral and political evil in any country… I think it, however, a greater evil to the white man than to the black race.”

I personally attended the Dallas demonstrations, asked the participants why they were demanding the removal of the General Lee statue, and then asked them basic questions regarding the Civil War and General Lee. Not even ONE person that I talked to knew anything about General Lee and/or the confederacy.

All they could do was regurgitate the liberal “fake history” they had been fed, repeating over and over the same line, “it is all about slavery and we oppose slavery, the USA is a racist, white supremacist nation”.

They didn’t stop there.

They started calling me a “white supremacist Nazi” for disputing their claims that slavery and racism still exist in our country.

When I informed them that I am Jewish, and that all four of my grandparents survived the holocaust and the Nazi regime, they asked me if I would support remembering the Holocaust, to which I then replied, “yes, those who cannot remember the past are condemned to repeat it”

Remembering the Confederate leaders and soldiers isn’t about remembering slavery, it isn’t about oppression. It is about remembering that we as Americans always fought for freedoms, for state rights, for equality and for patriotism.

America leads the world in equal rights, freedom, and justice. These values are the fundamental grounds for our constitution. There is no other country in the world that offers what American offers to our citizens.

I can clearly say this as a person who lived abroad for 16 years. We have a saying in Hebrew:

“Today’s compromises are tomorrow’s norms.”

If we give in and remove American history monuments and names, and alter text books… what will be next?

As an American, I demand that our elected officials, from local government all the way to the White House, protect our beautiful history so we won’t find our kids and grandkids learning “fake history” that is written by people that despise American values, people that justify violence and terror to promote their anti-American agenda.

We need to stand tall against these acts and put a stop to them once and for all.

Itamar Gelbman is a former Council Member from Place 5 in Flower Mound, Texas, who is currently running for Denton County Commissioner.