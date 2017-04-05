FRANK: House Version of State Budget on House Floor this Thursday

House pace will pick up dramatically after the Budget Vote

Texas Insider Report: AUSTIN, Texas — With just under 60 days to go during the 85th Legislative Session in Texas, the pace is picking up dramatically. Honestly, given that nearly all of the major decisions of the session are still before us, it has to.

The biggest issue of this (or any session) is, of course, the budget. The House version of the budget was voted out of committee this week and will be on the House floor for a full vote on Thursday (and likely into Friday morning).

For those of you who can’t wait to tear through more than 900 pages of numbers, feel free to read it here.

The other major happening of this week for our office and me, was Wednesday’s layout of House Bill 3859 in the House Committee on State Affairs. In the Legislature, we often deal with issues that are complex and have multiple, competing principles in opposition to each other. Yet, outside groups and many on social media seem to think that every policy issue can be solved in 140-characters, a 5-second soundbite, or a 90-second news story.

Such is the case with HB 3859. To some, it is a critical bill that will allow religious organizations to continue providing child welfare services as they have done for decades without having to ignore their deeply-held religious beliefs. To others, it is a piece of hateful legislation that seeks to allow religious organizations to discriminate against others.

While I don’t know that I am actually the “loathsome piece of human garbage” I have been called on social media by those opposed to this bill, I do think that if people aren’t willing to listen to one another in politics, we will not be able to live together very well.

HB 3859 is a bill that would help with the goal of finding and keeping good foster homes by providing protections from legal suits for faith-based child welfare providers who decline certain services (like abortion) based on deeply held religious beliefs.

The Sunset Review Process – Do We Need This Agency?

One process that garners a lot of attention each biennium is our Sunset Review Process. In the late 1970’s, the Legislature created the Sunset process as a means of ensuring the agencies we fund each biennium are still relevant and operating as efficiently as possible.

In short, this process allows us to periodically review and renew agency charters so that we don’t fund programs that are no longer needed.

The people charged with this overseeing process sit on the 12-member Sunset Commission. The Commission is comprised of:

5 House Members

5 Senate Members, and

2 Public Members

all of whom are appointed by the Speaker of the House & Lieutenant Governor.

Senate and House members of the Sunset Commission serve four-year terms (dependent upon re-election by their constituents, of course), and the public members of the Commission serve two-year terms. The head of the Sunset Commission for each cycle rotates between the House and Senate, and this 2016-2017 review cycle is chaired by a House member, Representative Larry Gonzales.

In general, an agency is reviewed every 12 years, and between 20 and 30 agencies go through this review each cycle. For this cycle, the Sunset Commission will review 24 agencies, from the State Bar of Texas to the State Board of Veterinary Medical Examiners. In February 2017, the Sunset Commission released its Report to the 85th Legislature, which outlines recommendations for each of the agencies under review.

Last week, the House took up the first of the Sunset Commission’s bills: HB 1818, which addresses the Railroad Commission of Texas.

If you’re interested, complete information about the Sunset Commission can be found here: https://www.sunset.texas.gov/

The Railroad Commission of Texas

Created 125 years ago, today’s Railroad Commission of Texas actually regulates the oil and gas drilling and production industries in Texas. It also oversees pipeline safety, site remediation, regulation of gas utilities, and several other areas related to the energy industry. Contrary to its name, the RRC no longer oversees railroads.

On March 29, the House passed (and I supported) House Bill 1818 with a 123 – 19 vote. HB 1818 will reauthorize the Railroad Commission (RRC) of Texas through September 1, 2029 (12 years).

Several issues identified by the Sunset Commission were addressed in HB 1818. The bill allows the RRC to:

Create pipeline permit fees

Requires the RRC to develop and implement a policy to encourage alternative dispute resolution procedures

Publish a Strategic Plan to better use limited regulatory resources for the oil and gas (O&G) industry, and

Repeals the O&G Regulation and Cleanup Fund Advisory Committee.

HB 1818 would have what we call a “positive fiscal impact” (in layman’s terms, we reduce government spending) of $8.6 million through the 2018-2019 biennium.

The number of bills coming before the House will start dramatically picking up after the budget vote. As always, if you have questions or comments about a specific bill, do not hesitate to contact me or my

office.

Currently representing District 69 for his 3rd term in the Texas House of Representatives, State Rep. James Frank serves as the Vice-Chair of the Human Services Committee, and is on the Natural Resources Committee and the Local & Consent Calendars Committee.