FLYNN: On Dallas Pension Bill, “I’m deeply disappointed in Dallas Mayor Rawlings”

By State Rep. Dan Flynn

Texas Insider Report: AUSTIN, Texas — While both the Houston and Dallas pension bills are still waiting for hearing dates on the House Floor, my staff and I have been continuously working to make sure that both bills will be passed to ensure the pensions for thousands of Police and Firefighters across the state.

I am deeply disappointed in the Dallas Mayor Mike Rawlings for his “Letter to the Taxpayers” making allegations and spreading incorrect information regarding the Dallas Pension bill.

If the Mayor would have waited a day, he would have found that his ‘improvements’ to the Plan language would have not only been NOT backed up by the objective review of the Pension Review Board, he would have realized his own staff gave him incorrect information based upon unsubstantiated assumptions that lead to claims in his letter his own actuarial team won’t back up.

Yet he touted them as true.

Regardless, I will still work on the solutions for both Dallas and Houston pension funds. I will not allow retired, active, or newly hired police and firemen to have their pensions taken from them.

We will make these funds actuarially sound, so that the pension will be secure for several years to come!

Bills To Watch

HB 240, authored by Representative Ana Hernandez, will require landlords of a place involving massage therapy or other massage services to provide the contact information of the business so that their license to practice may be insured. This will allow law enforcement to recognize brothels and other sex trafficking agencies that are under the guise of “massage parlor.”

HB 8, authored by Representatives Capriglione, Elkins, Parker, Dale, and Dean, addresses cybersecurity concerns for state agency’s information resources. As sensitive information is increasingly stored online, it is pertinent that adequate measures to protect the data of private citizens for cyber-attacks are taken.

This bill was passed officially on the House Floor yesterday, April 25th, and will move over to the Senate for passage.

SB 4, authored by Senator Charles Perry, pertains to the enforcement of state and federal laws governing immigration, otherwise known as the “Sanctuary Cities Bill.” After being passed in the Senate, this bill was sent to the House State Affairs Committee where it was then sent to the Calendars Committee with a committee vote of 7 to 5.

The Calendars Committee has schedule the bill to be heard on the House Floor for today, April 26th.

HB 2459, authored by myself, relates to the operations and functions of the Employees Retirement System of Texas and the review date for the agency under the Sunset Advisory Commission. The bill will update the period of the board’s next review to 2029. It will have its first reading on the House Floor on Thursday, April 27th.

Stay tuned for another Flynn Report next week with more updates on the state of the 85th Legislature. It remains my pleasure and honor to represent all the people of House District 2.

My staff and I continue to welcome your input and your questions.

State Representative Dan Flynn is in his 6th Term representing House District 2 in the Texas House of Representatives. A long-time fighter for the values of limited government, fiscal responsibility, and family values, Flynn was named East Texas Legislator of the Year in 2013.