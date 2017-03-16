Flynn: Making decisions that honor my district and work in the best interest of the State of Texas

Texas Insider Report: AUSTIN, Texas – “Therefore, I urge you, brothers and sisters, in view of God’s mercy, to offer your bodies as a living sacrifice, holy and pleasing to God – this is your true and proper worship,” Romans 12:1

As the Texas Legislative Session begins to address several controversial and often heated topics on the floor, I am constantly seeking to remind myself of my purpose here as the State Representative for House District 2. I am here to serve my district and my State yes, but above all I am here to serve the Lord.

The Legislature will make mistakes and disagree, as we are human, a fact which reminds me of my dependency on God. I will continuously seek to worship Him through my work as your Representative; making decisions that honor my district and work in the best interest of the State of Texas. If you will, please join me in praying that the Lord guide me when I waiver and give me the wisdom that is required of me.

With that being said, let me give you a few updates!

Texas A&M University – Commerce

This Friday, I had the privilege Friday to attend the 100th anniversary celebration for Texas A&M University in Commerce, Texas. I was joined by President Ray Keck and Chancellor John Sharp at the reception, and afterwards took part in the ground breaking for the University’s new Nursing and Health Sciences Center.

House Bill 62 – No Texting and Driving

The floor will vote on HB 62 today which would enact a statewide prohibition against the use of a wireless communication devices while driving and would greatly improve the safety of Texas roads. This bill would require a component to test an applicant’s knowledge of the effect of using a wireless communication device to be added to the examination for a driver’s license. The bill would also enact a fine for the use of such wireless communication devices while driving.

I filed this bill to ensure the protection of first responders as the situations they are responding to become increasingly more dangerous. The very nature of their job often has them arriving on the scene of an emergency well ahead of law enforcement or in the complete absence of such backup. The potentially violent, emotional and fast occurring nature of these types of emergency calls often have the potential for first responders to be without Law Enforcement support at the moment they need it. This bill allows first responders to exercise their second amendment rights, maintain their safety and enhance their ability to save lives.

There are still ongoing pension discussions as my committee prepares to hear the Houston Fire and Police Pension Bill next Monday, and several other bills in the weeks to come.

House Bill 56 – First Responders

Yesterday, our first responder bill, HB 56, had its first hearing in the Homeland Security Committee. The bill will allow first responders as defined by Section 161.0001 in the Texas Health and Safety Code with a LTC to carry while in the discharge of their duties.