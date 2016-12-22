Flynn: Game Wardens Protect Texas in Ways Most Texans Don’t Know

What is done behind the scenes to protect Texans

By State Rep. Dan Flynn

Texas Insider Report: AUSTIN, Texas – Last week I had the privilege of joining the Texas Game Wardens down in the Rio Grande Valley to join them in patrolling the border and Gulf of Mexico as well as learning about their extensive programs.

Texas’ Game Wardens are protecting us in a variety of ways which most of the public is not aware, and while these officers are glad to do all they can, I thought it necessary to promote them in a way that would allow people to have a better understanding of what they do and the dangers they face.

For so long, the Texas Game Wardens have lived in the shadows while the public perceived them as focused mainly on fishing and hunting. However, as fully commissioned State Peace Officers, Texas Game Wardens not only enforce fishing, hunting and water safety laws; they also apprehend dangerous criminals and provide valuable public safety to the people of Texas.

They deal with a broad range of issues from illegal hunting, illegal fishing, locating and eradicating marijuana growth sites, drug smuggling, sex trafficking, search and rescue, and loads of other dangerous problems.

In 1895, Texas Game Wardens began to patrol where no one else would go, and they have been doing so ever since.

The Law Enforcement Division employs nearly 551 Game Wardens throughout the state and operates 28 field offices that sell licenses, register boats, and provide the public with local information across the state. Texas Game Wardens operate a fleet of over 500 patrol, tactical, and rescue vessels. In all of their efforts, Texas Game wardens work as a team and this was extremely evident when we went down to join them on their patrol of the Rio Grande and the Gulf of Mexico.

There is a criminal element that the Wardens are confronted with dealing with and while they have excellent working relationships with all other law enforcement agencies, they are a self sustaining agency tasked with handling more issues than I can list in this report. Something many of you may not know is that the Game Wardens volunteer nine days out of their month to leave their regular stationed job wherever that may be to go help secure the border.

Since 2010, there have been more than 20 thousand border crimes prosecuted, and the Game Wardens have a unique advantage in having the authority to go where other law enforcement agencies cannot, which allows them to be a huge help in the fight on our border.

A lot of the times we Texans don’t know where our taxpayer money is going, and we don’t necessarily see tangible evidence as to what that money goes to do. Texas Parks & Wildlife is tasked with protecting all of Texas, and working for its citizens to enhance the safety and outdoor experience of residents and visitors to our Great State. There are specialized game warden teams that include search and rescue, underwater search and recovery, statewide forensics reconstruction and mapping team, K-9 operations, marine theft and honor guard.

The annual budget of the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department is less than 1% of the total State of Texas government budget. Texas game Wardens get money from the state and supplement with grants and other avenues on their own. Game Wardens have more to do with less money, and even though they make it work with what they have, it is my commitment to them in order to safeguard all Texans.

While down on the border with the Texas Game Wardens, it continued to amaze me that these men and women do all that they do with less money and resources, and how happy they are to do it with no paid overtime, long work days, sometimes working on days off, etc.

These Wardens are true leaders by example and provide valuable public safety to the people of Texas. I said it before and I will say it again, I am amazed at the work the Game Wardens do and I am committed to helping them in any way I can to ensure a safer Texas for our citizens.

I feel it is important to inform people about the work that is being done behind the scenes to protect Texans. Most importantly, I want to thank the men and women who allowed my team and I to join them on patrol and for showing us all why they are a part of one of the best agencies in Texas.

It remains my pleasure to represent House District 2. If I or my office can ever be of assistance, please reach out to us at any time.

Dan Flynn represents Texas House District 2 in the Texas House of Representatives. He serves as Chairman of the House Committee on Pensions, as Vice Chair of the House Committee on Investments & Financial Services, and is a member of the House Committee on Homeland Security & Public Safety. An active member of both the National Conference of State Legislators (NCSL) and the American Legislative Exchange Council (ALEC), he currently chairs the NCSL’s Budget & Revenue Committee, and is a member of the International Relations Task Force.