FLYNN: A Dallas Pensions Update & House Priorities

“We are very close to filing a bill.”

Texas Insider Report: AUSTIN, Texas – Here at the Capitol we have been working hard while awaiting committee assignments that we hope to receive soon. As always, I am honored to serve the great citizens of Texas and work towards legislation that embodies Faith, Family & Freedom.

Dallas Pensions Update

I remain dedicated to fixing the pension fund in Dallas, and my staff and I are working diligently with both the city and the pension plan to draft a bill. We are very close to filing a bill, and I look forward to updating you as soon as that happens.

House Priorities

This session the Texas House of Representatives plan to address several key issues within our state. Conservative legislators such as myself have prioritized the following:

Ending Sanctuary City Policies Increasing Education Funding Considering School Choice Measures Building Highways & Alleviate Traffic Cutting Property Taxes Protecting Private Property Defending the 2nd Amendment Advancing Pro-Life Legislation Growing Access to Healthcare, and Creating Jobs to Grow Our Economy

I encourage your input and thoughts on these issues as the session moves forward.

Event Updates

On February 6th I was humbled to be a part of Texas’ Call to Prayer day (at right.) Texas State Representatives and Senators from both sides of the aisle gathered on the south steps of our Capitol building and committed to praying for our country, our state, and this legislative session through the newly established Texas Prayer Caucus.

Speakers included Lt. Governor Dan Patrick, Attorney General Ken Paxton, Prayer Caucus Chairman Rep. Scott Sanford, Vice Chairman Rep. Matt Krause, Senator Eddie Lucio, and Senator Charles Perry. I felt privileged to hear these great men speak about the importance of keeping the Lord first in our hearts during this legislative session.

I have also received visits from students attending Tyler Junior College and Texas A&M Commerce. It is always a joy to speak with students who have taken an interest in government and democracy.

Stay tuned for another Flynn Report next week, with more updates on the state of the 85th Legislature. My staff and I continue to welcome your input and your questions. You can contact our office via Email at District2.Flynn@house.state.tx.us or by phone at 512-463-0880.

It remains my pleasure and honor to represent all the people of House District 2. May God continue to bless you, and the Great State of Texas!

Dan Flynn represents Texas House District 2 in the Texas House of Representatives. He serves as Chairman of the House Committee on Pensions, as Vice Chair of the House Committee on Investments & Financial Services, and is a member of the House Committee on Homeland Security & Public Safety. An active member of both the National Conference of State Legislators (NCSL) and the American Legislative Exchange Council (ALEC), he currently chairs the NCSL’s Budget & Revenue Committee, and is a member of the International Relations Task Force.