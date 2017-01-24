Flores Statement on President Trump’s Executive Actions

Texas Insider Report: WASHINGTON, D.C.–U.S. Representative Bill Flores (R-Texas) issued the following statement regarding President Trump’s first executive actions:

“President Trump has hit the ground running by providing immediate relief from some of the misguided policy decisions made by the previous administration. He has taken quick action to begin protecting Americans from the burdens of Obamacare. By reinstating the Mexico City Policy, President Trump is also protecting American taxpayer dollars from being used to fund abortions across the globe.

“Additionally, he has taken steps to begin work on better trade policies, and he instituted a federal hiring freeze to stop the growing federal bureaucracy. Through these actions, the president is showing his commitment to making America great again. I look forward to continuing to work with President Trump as we work to restore liberty, opportunity and security for America.”