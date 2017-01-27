CONG. FLORES: Trump Actions Bring “Renewed sense of priority to Border Security & Immigration Enforcement”

Texas Insider Report: WASHINGTON, D.C. – “It is encouraging to see a renewed sense of priority toward Border Security & Immigration Enforcement coming from the White House,” said Congressman Bill Flores (R-Texas) following President Trump’s executive actions to improve border security and enforcement of immigration laws.

“I support President Trump’s commitment to secure our borders and enforce our immigration laws. It is crucial that we work to keep Americans safe and curb illegal immigration.

“This can be done with an integrated system of border security, which consists of increased border security personnel; a physical wall where feasible; and a virtual wall including sensors, airborne resources, surveillance assets and related logistics,” said Flores (right, with House Speaker Paul Ryan.)

“I look forward to working with President Trump as we continue working to improve the safety and security of hardworking American families.”