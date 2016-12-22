Flores Statement on Obama’s Drilling Ban in Arctic and Atlantic

Texas Insider Report: WASHINGTON, D.C.–U.S. Representative Bill Flores (R-Texas) released the following statement regarding President Obama’s ban on offshore drilling in parts of the Arctic and Atlantic:

“President Obama’s continuing efforts to appease radical special interest groups in the waning days of his administration is beyond the pale. His recent actions to restrict access to energy exploration in the Arctic and Atlantic will impede energy development, economic growth and job growth, while putting our national security at risk. This overreaching midnight action will be reversed. As House Speaker Paul Ryan clearly stated yesterday, ‘Presidents don’t write laws. Congress does.’ I will work with my fellow colleagues and President-elect Trump to overturn President Obama’s ‘energy-denier’ agenda. I remain committed to advancing a 21st century energy strategy to lower energy costs, improve economic opportunity, reduce geopolitical instability around the world and achieve American energy security.”

To learn more about Congressman Flores’ ideas regarding energy, check out the plan he coauthored with former Louisiana Governor Bobby Jindal entitled: “Organizing Around Abundance: Making America An Energy Superpower”.

