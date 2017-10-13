Texas Senate to Hold 1st Hearing on Hurricane Harvey’s impact

Texas Insider Report: AUSTIN, Texas – Monday, the Texas Senate’s Committee on Agriculture, Water & Rural Affairs will host the first Senate hearing to discuss Hurricane Harvey and other water related issues next Monday, October 16th. Invited and public testimony will be taken.

WHEN: 9:00am, Monday, October 16

WHERE: East Montgomery County Improvement Districts,

21575 US-59 #200

New Caney, TX 77357

The committee will hear invited and public testimony on the following:

1.) Study and identify ways to improve the capacity and maintain the structure of the Addicks and Barker Reservoirs. Report on mechanisms that would ensure the public has access to timely and transparent release figures from reservoirs across the state.

2.) Evaluate current state data-sharing standards for rainfall and stream gauges and whether regional flood management projects and flood warnings should be hosted in a centralized location, such as a state agency web page.

3.) Determine whether a statewide real-time flood warning system could be developed and coordinated through mobile devices, TxDOT electronic signage, communication devices and whether existing local and regional forecasting infrastructure could be integrated into a centralized inclement weather forecasting system.

Public testimony will be limited to 2 minutes per person. If submitting written testimony, please provide 10 copies to the committee clerk with your name on each copy.

Matthew Dowling

Chief of Staff

Office of State Senator Charles Perry

Senate District 28

512-463-0128 (Office)