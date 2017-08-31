CONG. CULBERSON: Filing a Claim at DisasterAssistance.Gov

By Cong. John Culberson

Texas Insider Report: WASHINGTON, D.C. – I just finished a conference call with the Administration, FEMA, DHS, House Leadership, the Chairman of the House Appropriations Committee and the Houston-Galveston Congressional delegation. When Congress returns next week, the first step that we will take is to put together an emergency appropriations bill to help with the most urgent, short-term needs of people who have lost their homes and property and suffered so much as a result of this terrible storm.

I am writing today because it is vitally important that FEMA have an accurate count of how many people have suffered property damage or lost their homes and been displaced by this storm.

I urge you to log onto DisasterAssistance.gov as soon as you are able.

The website is self-explanatory and will walk you through the various forms of federal assistance that are available depending on the type of property damage you have suffered. I stressed to the White House that this will probably be the largest housing disaster in the history of the country.

I urge you to log onto disasterassistance.gov or call FEMA at1-800-621-3362 as soon as you are able.

I will be playing a leading role in ensuring this emergency appropriations bill passes as quickly as possible and that everyone injured by this storm can begin to get help as quickly as possible. For the long term, there will be a second emergency appropriations bill put together this fall, and I will be working hard to ensure that Harris County and Southeast Texas get the funding we need to repair our flood control system. I will also be pushing for funding to build additional flood control protection, such as the Ike Dike and an additional levee at the headwaters of Cypress Creek.

In the meantime, I am continuing to stay in touch with first responders and Harris County Flood Control District to make sure that any evacuations are handled efficiently and that people of District 7 are notified promptly of any expected changes in water levels.

Your safety and security is my highest priority, and my prayers are with everyone who has suffered from this terrible storm.