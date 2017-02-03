Executive Orders on Immigration

From Congressman John Culberson

Texas Insider Report: WASHINGTON, D.C. – Many have reached out to me and my office with concerns regarding the recent executive order President Donald Trump signed last Friday. This executive action was aimed at improving the vetting process for refugees entering the United States. The FBI, and the Departments of State, Homeland Security and Defense have all expressed their concerns with vetting refugee migrants because of the lack of documentation from their home country. Due to these concerns, the President signed the executive order to allow agencies time to improve their vetting process. The security of Americans is my number one priority and I believe it’s important to share the facts of this order with you.

This executive order:

Temporarily suspends the refugee program for 120 days

Prohibits entry of citizens from seven countries where terrorism has a stronghold for 90 days

Suspends the Syrian refugee program

This executive action does not discriminate based on religion. It does take country of origin into account when deciding who can enter the United States. This executive action is similar to President Barack Obama’s 2011 action, which halted Iraqi refugees from entering the country for six months.

Both former President Obama and President Trump used their congressionally given authority to suspend the entry of a class of aliens that they deemed to pose a threat to national security, which is well within the law.

Reexamining our Financial Support of the United Nations

The United States funds 22 percent of the United Nations regular budget and is the largest contributor of any member state. The United States must ensure that the United Nations does not become a venue to target our allies and undermine our national security.

The United Nations Security Council recently passed a resolution that unfairly targeted Israel and undermined direct peace negotiations between Israel and the Palestinians. In addition, this resolution claims that the Old City of Jerusalem and Judaism’s holiest site are “occupied Palestinian territory,” and paves the way for further boycott, divestment and sanction campaigns targeting Israel.

After the resolution passed, I said that the United States should seriously reexamine our financial support of the U.N. and I meant it.

That is why I was proud to introduce legislation this week that shows the American people, Israel and our allies around the world that we stand with them against attempts to undermine and delegitimize them. The Safeguard Israel Act, which is a companion bill to what Senator Cruz introduced, cuts off funding to the United Nations until the President certifies to Congress that this one-sided, anti-Israel U.N. Security Council resolution is repealed.

Taxpayer dollars are precious. You can be certain that I will continue to exercise oversight to make sure they are applied wisely.

The nations deemed “countries of concern” in the recently signed executive order are the same seven nations that the Obama Administration labeled “countries of concern” due to extensive terrorist activity.

The federal government’s job is to protect our liberty while providing for the common defense and the President’s primary job is to enforce the law. I support the Administration’s efforts to vigorously enforce our immigration law. The implementation of these much needed measures was not handled well, and accommodations should have been made for people with green cards in the midst of a trip to or from the United States. Otherwise, green card holders are not impacted by these executive orders.

This executive action simply gives agencies time to reform their vetting process and ensure our safety and security.

When faced with the choice, I will always stand up for enforcing the law and protecting Americans because it is my ultimate duty as your representative.