Event Debuts TMA Botanical Medicine Exhibit in Spanish

Texas Insider Report: AUSTIN, Texas – “Offering Spanish translation of this exhibit is significant, as cultural competency in medicine continues to be an issue in health care,” said E. Linda Villarreal, MD, an internist in Edinburg and a member of the TMA Board of Trustees. “Because of our diversity in Texas and in all geographies, any program that starts to close that cultural competency gap is so very important.” Dr. Villarreal also serves on the board of the TMA Foundation, TMA’s philanthropic arm, which funded the exhibit’s Spanish-language translation with a $2,800 grant.

“Offering ‘Deep Roots: Botanical Medicine From Plants to Prescriptions’ in Spanish will allow more visitors to understand the importance of talking with their physicians about herbal or folk remedies they are taking,” Dr. Villarreal explained. “Often, these substances can interact with our patients’ prescription medications, or affect chronic conditions. Add to that the risks of adulterated or contaminated supplements purchased from unscrupulous manufacturers, and one can understand why it’s vital that patients must openly communicate with their doctors about these issues.”

TMA’s “Deep Roots” exhibit features many displays as well as several audio recordings of experts’ comments detailing the history of using plant-based and alternative medical therapies.

WHAT: The Texas Medical Association (TMA) unveils a Spanish-language translation of its popular History of Medicine exhibit, “Deep Roots: Botanical Medicine From Plants to Prescriptions,” with a special Dia de los Muertos (Day of the Dead) event. Dia de los Muertos is a celebrated holiday in Mexico and other regions. The TMA History of Medicine Gallery special event features the debut of the new Spanish translation of the display (which is in English), as well as interactive activities including tincture tasting, games, and refreshments. The “Deep Roots” exhibit examines herbal and folk medical remedies, their prominence, and their interaction with conventional prescribed medicine.

WHEN: Wednesday, Nov. 1, Dia de los Muertos, 9 am-2 pm. (Exhibit is open 8:15 am-5:15pm as usual.)

(Exhibit is open 8:15 am-5:15pm as usual.) WHERE: TMA Building, 401 W. 15th St., Austin; first floor, Robert G. Mickey History of Medicine Gallery

TMA Building, 401 W. 15th St., Austin; first floor, Robert G. Mickey History of Medicine Gallery WHO: Visitors interested in herbal and folk medical remedies and how they interact with conventional prescribed medicine.

The exhibit continues through September 2018. Admission is free, and viewing appointments are not necessary.

TMA is the largest state medical society in the nation, representing more than 50,000 physician and medical student members. It is located in Austin and has 110 component county medical societies around the state. TMA’s key objective since 1853 is to improve the health of all Texans. The TMA Foundation raises funds to support the public health and science priority initiatives of TMA and the Family of Medicine.