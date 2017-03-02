Erick Erickson: Trump’s ‘Presidential’ Speech Should Scare Dems

NewsMax.com

Erick Erickson says President Donald Trump’s speech to Congress Tuesday night shows he has finally “found his footing” and Americans should have “every reason to feel reassured that things will be okay in the Age of Trump.”

But the nation’s 45th president has to kick his habit of using Twitter, Erickson, a leading conservative commentator and radio host, wrote Wednesday on his website The Resurgent.

“Last night, Mr. Trump finally became President Trump. That should scare the crap out of Democrats … Things have felt out of sorts for some time and the last month has been discombobulating and confusing for so many people. Last night, President Trump restored normalcy,” Erickson said.

Democrats, he added, cannot now “rely on letting President Trump self-immolate. They are now going to have to relate to real people in the heartland again, but how can they? …

“Last night, the President showed he really has found his footing. He showed he really can be up to the task of being everyone’s President. He showed he is invested in the job … Now if he’ll just stay off Twitter for 24 hours.”