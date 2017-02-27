Edinburg EDC Board of Directors Set to Review Nine Business Prospects

By David A. Díaz – legislativemedia@aol.com

Tuesday, February 28, 2017 Meeting at Edinburg City Hall

Texas Insider Report: AUSTIN, Texas – Possible agreements with nine business prospects, a pending lease renewal involving the District Office of State Rep. Terry Canales, D-Edinburg, a real estate purchase under consideration, and a presentation from the Capable Kids Foundation highlight the agenda for noon on Tuesday, February 28, 2017 for the Board of Directors of the Edinburg Economic Development Corporation.

The session, which is open to the public, will be held in the City Council Chamber of Edinburg City Hall, located at 415 West University Drive. The meeting also will be broadcast live on the Edinburg Cable Network, as well as made available in an archived version on the city’s website at:

http://www.cityofedinburg.com/ecnlivestreaming.php .

The Edinburg EDC Board of Directors is comprised of Mayor Richard García as President, Harvey Rodríguez, Jr. as Vice President, Elías Longoria, Jr. as Secretary/Treasurer, and Richard Rupert and Dr. Peter Dabrowski as Members.

Agustín García, Jr. is Executive Director for the Edinburg EDC, which is the jobs-creation arm of the Edinburg Mayor and Edinburg City Council. Agustín García, Jr. and Mayor Richard García are not related.

In open session, the Edinburg EDC Board of Directors are scheduled to discuss and consider authorizing the executive director to renew the lease agreement with Rep. Terry Canales, D-Edinburg, who through the Texas House of Representatives, maintains his House District 40 office in the city’s downtown.

Canales’ House District 40 office is located at 101 North 10th Avenue, Suite B, in an office complex owned by the Edinburg EDC, immediately west of the Hidalgo County Courthouse. The state lawmaker, who began his third two-year term on Tuesday, January 10, 2017, opened his current District Office in early February 2014.

House District 40 includes portions or all of Edinburg, Elsa, Faysville, La Blanca, Linn, Lópezville, McAllen, Pharr, San Carlos and Weslaco.

Also set to be presented in public will be a presentation by Capable Kids Foundation.

In executive session, where under state law the EEDC Board of Directors and its staff meet are allowed to meet behind closed doors in a conference room located behind the Council Chamber, officials will take up the following items:

Deliberate the offers of financial or other incentives to business prospects;

Deliberate authorizing the Executive Director to enter into a Developmental Agreement with Durga Properties, Ltd.;

Deliberate authorizing the Executive Director to enter into a Developmental Agreement with Arguindegui Investments, Ltd.;

Deliberate authorizing the Executive Director to enter into a Developmental Agreement with McAllen Hospitals, L.P.;

Deliberate authorizing the Executive Director to enter into a Developmental Agreement with First Hartford Realty;

Deliberate authorizing the Executive Director to enter into a Developmental Agreement with Project Duo;

Deliberate the approval of a Resolution and Real Estate Agreement for the possible real estate purchase of real property known as the Northeast 1.79 of the North 20′ of Lot 12, Kelly Pharr Tract, Hidalgo County, Texas;

Deliberate authorizing the Executive Director to enter into a Developmental Agreement with Cantu Construction;

Deliberate possible action regarding Lease Agreement with Nu-Co Tool, Inc.;

Deliberate authorizing the Executive Director to amend the Remodification Agreement with Santana Textiles, L.L.C.;

Deliberate possible action regarding Mon-Mark Landing, L.L.C.; and

Consultation with Attorney.

Any decision on executive session items, if approved, must be voted upon by the Edinburg EDC Board of Directors in public, when they return from the closed door portion of the meeting.

A Real Estate Development Agreement is an agreement between an individual and a construction company, city or builder to develop a parcel of land for the individual’s personal or commercial use, according to U.S.legal.com

A Development Agreement is a contract between two parties establishing an agreement over development of a product or service. These agreements are used in the development of many types of products such as prescription drugs, computer software and websites, according to eHow.com