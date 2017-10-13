Disaster Unemployment Assistance now available for Caldwell and Grimes Counties

Texas Insider Report: AUSTIN, Texas – The Texas Workforce Commission (TWC) today announced that Caldwell and Grimes counties have been added to Presidential Disaster Declaration FEMA 4332-DR. TWC is accepting applications for Disaster Unemployment Assistance (DUA) from individuals whose employment or self-employment was impacted by Hurricane Harvey. Individuals who live in, work in, or travel through these two counties must submit an application by November 13, 2017. TWC’s website contains more information about Disaster Unemployment Assistance.

Additionally, the following counties were previously included in the disaster declaration. The application deadline for these 39 counties is October 31, 2017:

Aransas, Austin County, Bastrop, Bee, Brazoria, Calhoun, Chambers, Colorado, DeWitt, Fayette, Fort Bend, Galveston, Goliad, Gonzales, Hardin, Harris, Jackson, Jasper, Jefferson, Karnes, Kleberg, Lavaca, Lee, Liberty, Matagorda, Montgomery, Newton, Nueces, Orange, Polk, Refugio, Sabine, San Jacinto, San Patricio, Tyler, Victoria, Waller, Walker, and Wharton Counties

Applications can be received online through Unemployment Benefit Services or by calling a TWC Tele-Center during the extended hours of Monday through Friday between 7:30 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 800-939-6631. After October 31, 2017, Tele-Centers will return to normal business hours. Individuals should specify that their applications are related to the damage caused by Hurricane Harvey.

DUA, which is an unemployment insurance benefit made available especially for victims of disaster, is available to individuals who:

Have applied for and used all regular unemployment benefits from any state, or do not qualify for unemployment benefits

Worked or were self-employed or were scheduled to begin work or self-employment in the disaster area

Can no longer work or perform services because of physical damage or destruction to the place of employment as a direct result of the disaster

Establish that the work or self-employment they can no longer perform was their primary source of income

Cannot perform work or self-employment because of an injury as a direct result of the disaster

Became the breadwinner or major support of a household because of the death of the head of household

To receive DUA benefits, all required documentation must be submitted within 21 days from the day the DUA application is filed. Required documentation includes Social Security number, a copy of the most recent federal income tax form or check stubs, or documentation to support that you were working or self-employed when the disaster occurred.

Applicants must mail in or fax all required documentation within 21 days from the date of the DUA application. Send mailed documentation to: Texas Workforce Commission, UI Operations and Customer Support Department, Attn: DUA, 101 E. 15th St., N. Lamar, Austin, TX, 78778-0001, or fax it to 512-936-3250.

Job seekers may visit local Workforce Solutions offices for access to job-search resources, job postings and training programs, as well as assistance with exploring career options, résumé and application preparation, career development and more. Customers also may connect with potential employers through TWC’s online job-search engine, by visiting WorkinTexas.com.