Democrats Are Wrong About Trump’s Border Wall: Hernandez, Carrillo & Aja say Why

Why Democrats Are Wrong About Trump’s Border Wall

By Jillian Hernandez, Raúl Carrillo & Alan Aja

Four weeks ago, President Donald Trump again threatened to shut down the government if Congress refuses to pony up for his pet project. While terrifying, the recent rhetoric obscures a subtler development:

Trump is actually seeking compromise on the wall. As his comments to Enrique Peña Nieto indicate, he realizes the wall is his most important political promise. He’ll negotiate however he can in order to build it.

Look no further than his crowing at an Iowa rally, earlier this summer:

“We’re thinking about building the wall as a solar wall so it creates energy and pays for itself… Pretty good imagination, right? Good? My idea.”

A solar wall isn’t his idea, of course. In fact, both Las Vegas contractors and Ivy League academics have proposed it before, indicating broader appeal. But Trump knows when he smells paydirt. A green-washed wall reeks of centrist “common sense:” most politicians think border militarization is fine — so long as it’s deficit-neutral.

When Trump first threatened shutdown in April, he forced Democratic leaders to clarify their priorities. And so they did, revealing they oppose the wall… primarily because it’s expensive. A spokesperson for House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi argued that American taxpayers should not “foot the bill for a multi-billion dollar boondoggle.” Similarly, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer vilified the wall as “a pointless waste of taxpayer money.”

Their remarks have framed the debate for Democrats. Since April the leadership has continually failed to condemn border militarization fully and directly.

Democrats have long been clear that putting border wall funding in the spending bill is a non-starter. Here’s why: pic.twitter.com/mbAddOPJpu

— Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) April 24, 2017

To put it bluntly, Trump is losing most battles, but the Democrats are losing the war. The House has already approved Trump’s proposal for excessive funding for the Department of Homeland Security, including $2.7 billion for “multi-layered border security”— not only barriers, but staffing, surveillance equipment, and lethal tech.

Although Senate Democrats are staging a fight, history suggests both major parties will simply haggle over the price. After all, Democrats already share blame for the existing 694 miles of border fencing, as well as mass deportations, raids, gang exportation, drug wars, and summary executions in the desert.

At this point, it’s hard for them to fight against “fiscally sound,” “pragmatic” border militarization.

It’s up to the public to fight on principle. The wall won’t achieve its supporters’ aims and it would certainly misuse public money. But that focus destines us for self-defeat. When we insist “we can’t afford it,” the right counters in the same frame: if we can’t afford the wall, we surely can’t afford amnesty, citizenship, jobs, or any public goods.

Despite the immense financial power of the federal government, politicians, right to left, have convinced us that “we the people” must pay an absolute fiscal cost for every policy: everything comes out of our pockets. This is false scarcity in action.

Trapped within these fictitious parameters, we replace real talk about material reality and morals with chit-chat about nominal costs. We need to bust out.