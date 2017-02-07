CORNYN: Democrat Obstruction of Cabinet Nominees Irresponsible, Embarrassing

‘This kind of mindless obstruction is actually irresponsible, if not downright dangerous. . . . The American people expect their Senators and Congress to do our jobs and fulfill the duties to those who we represent.’

Texas Insider Report: WASHINGTON, D.C.–Today on the Senate floor, U.S. Senator John Cornyn (R-TX) addressed the decision from Senate Democrats to delay and slow-walk the nominations of the President’s choices to fill his Cabinet even though they can’t stop them. Excerpts of Sen. Cornyn’s remarks are below, and video of his remarks can be found here.

“This week we’ll continue to grind our way through consideration of President Trump’s nominees despite the best efforts of our friends across the aisle to obstruct and to slow-walk. Because of their insistence on taking advantage of every possible procedural delay, they’ve tried to grind the Senate into a near halt. But we’ve overcome that obstruction, and of course, we came together early Friday morning and voted to move forward with the President’s nominee for Education Secretary.”

“So I’m confident that we’ll get Ms. Devos confirmed soon.”

“All they can do, which is all they have done to this point, is to slow the process down for no reason other than the fact that they can.”

“It’s a strategy in search of a goal. They don’t have any particular goal in mind because at the end of the day, the President will get the Cabinet that he has nominated and deserves.”

“This kind of mindless obstruction is actually irresponsible, if not downright dangerous.”

“It should also be an embarrassment. The American people expect their Senators and Congress to do our jobs and fulfill the duties to those who we represent.”

“Dragging this out doesn’t do any good. It won’t change the outcome. And it ill-serves the American people. Let’s get these nominations done so they can be sworn-in and begin their service to this new Administration and, more importantly, to the American people.”