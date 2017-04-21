David’s Law, Senate Bill 179, Passes Senate State Affairs Committee

Texas Insider Report: AUSTIN, Texas – (San Antonio, Texas) – Senator José Menéndez released the following statement after the Senate Committee on State Affairs passed David’s Law on a unanimous vote. A bill passing out of committee is a crucial first step in the legislative process. Senate Bill 179 now heads to the full Senate to be voted on at a later date.

The following quote is attributed to Senator José Menéndez:

“Yesterday was an important day for Texas students and victims of cyberbullying. Members of the State Affairs Committee made a thoughtful decision after hearing emotional testimony from families who lost a child. I want to thank the Senators of that committee for helping us advance this cause. David’s Law is an important bill that prevents and combats cyberbullying. It focuses on measures that deter egregious behavior and offers consequences when the bully crosses a line. The Texas Legislature must stand up to bullies and pass Senate Bill 179.”