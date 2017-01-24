Data Privacy Day: How to Protect Yourself Online

BBB’s advice on protecting your identity and sensitive data

Texas Insider Report: AUSTIN, Texas—The Internet can be a minefield full of hackers and scammers. This Saturday, Jan. 28 is National Data Privacy Day—an annual event created to educate and empower people to protect their privacy and control their digital footprint.

According to the 2015 Internet Crime Report, the Internet Crime Complaint Center (IC3) received more than 288,000 complaints nationwide related to online crime and fraud. Of those complaints, over 40 percent reported financial loss.

According to complaints reported to the IC3, Texas reported more than 18,000 complaints with more than $62 million in losses. Texas ranked third out of the top 10 states by victim location.

In recognition of Data Privacy Day, Better Business Bureau recommends consumers take these security measures to protect against cybercrimes:

Update your software. Whether it’s a mobile device or computer, make sure the security software is current and up-to-date. Having the latest software on all devices can be one of the best defenses against viruses, malware and other online threats.

Protect personal information. Shred all statements and applications you get in the mail that you don't want to keep, including credit card applications, insurance forms, financial statements, and billing statements for utilities.

Set strict privacy settings. Consider restricting access on social network profiles to friends and family, or people you know. Avoid connecting with anyone on social networking sites who you are unfamiliar with.

Set strong passwords. Make sure all passwords, most importantly your passwords for online banking, social media accounts and emails are difficult to guess. Change passwords for all online accounts regularly, and make them long, strong and unique, with a mix of uppercase and lowercase letters, numbers and symbols. By using various passwords for different accounts, you lessen the risk of multiple accounts being compromised.

Steer clear of suspicious texts, emails and links. Unsolicited emails and pop-up ads can be full of computer viruses designed to steal usernames and passwords from your computer. Don't give in to curiosity; close or delete the message.

Be aware of what you share. Before posting anything online, think about how it might be perceived now and in the future. Be aware that when you share a post, picture or video online, you may also be revealing information about others. Be thoughtful when and how you share information—what you post can last a lifetime.

Shop on trustworthy websites. Look for the "s" in https:// in the URL to ensure you're shopping on a secure website. Check out a company's history of complaints and customer reviews at bbb.org.

