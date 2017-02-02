Dan Flynn: Texas Currently Has the 10th Largest Economy of Any Nation In The World.

Texas Insider Report: AUSTIN, Texas – It has been another great week in the great state of Texas! I am proud to present to you another update from the Capitol.

State of the State Address

This week Governor Abbott gave the annual State of the State Address in the House Chambers. Governor Abbott’s overall message was one of growth and excellence, citing several achievements within the state to support this. Texas, on its own, currently has the 10th largest economy of any nation in the world. Concerning business, the state is number 2 in the country for most women-owned businesses as well as number 2 in the country for having the most Fortune 500 companies. In the education sector Texas has had more kids graduate from high school in the past year than ever before and doubled the number of tier one universities within the state.

However, the Governor also cited four areas of major concern that he deemed “emergency items” for the state. Child Protective Services reform is his first priority, followed by banning all sanctuary cities, ethics reform and calling a Convention of States to impose term limits and restore the 10th amendment.

A hiring freeze was also imposed by Governor Abbott on all state agencies and will be in effect until the end of August. This he did in order to free up $200 million of state funds to help the legislature balance the budget.

Issues such as teacher-student sexual assault, immigration law enforcement, border security, pre-k funding reform, and school finances were also touched on by the Governor, and will be discussed by the legislature in the weeks to come.

Office Update

My staff and I are continuously working to make sure your voices are heard here in the legislature. We are hopeful that committee assignments will come out soon, but until then we have been working on filing bills and meeting with constituent interest groups.

The A-F grading system for schools and school districts continues to be of concern to me, as does ensuring American law on American soil, restoring the pension funds in Houston and Dallas for our police and firefighters, and protecting Texas citizens 2nd amendment rights. I will not stop working to push legislation that promotes Faith, Family, and Freedom, and I will not stop working for the great citizens of Texas!