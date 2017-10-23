Cynthia Flores Endorsed by Hispanic Republicans of Texas For State Representative, District 52  

Texas Insider Report: AUSTIN, Texas – Today, the Hispanic Republicans of Texas PAC endorses Cynthia Flores for State Representative, District 52. She plans to succeed retiring State Representative Larry Gonzales.

“We are sad to see that State Representative Larry Gonzales is retiring from the Texas House, but it’s exciting to have Cynthia Flores running to fill the position. Cynthia has long been involved in her church and has volunteered much of her time giving back to her community. Plus, she is fiscally conservative, strongly pro-life, and committed to improving public education. Cynthia Flores is exactly the type of public servant that the HRT was founded to support,” said Hispanic Republicans of Texas Board Member, Ivan Andarza.

Flores currently serves as a case manager at the Round Rock Area Serving Center. She has assisted in many community efforts such as Keep Round Rock Warm, a coat distribution project, Computers for Kids, Community Gardens, adult computer classes and an alternative loan program to assist families in breaking the payday lending cycle. She is an active volunteer for Round Rock Chamber’s Leadership Round Rock Program, and also serves on the board of the Brazos River Authority, a state agency overseeing water resources.

As a conservative Republican candidate for House District 52, Flores is pursuing a new path to public service. She is committed to advocating for and supporting pro-life initiatives, improving local schools, voting for fiscally conservative budgets, and supporting law and order at the border and across Texas.

Flores and her husband, Round Rock City Council Member Rene Flores, have been married for 26 years and have two children. The Flores’ have lived in Round Rock for 19 years.

About Hispanic Republicans of Texas (www.hispanicrepublicansoftx.org)

Hispanic Republicans of Texas was established as an organization that will recruit, elect, support and defend Republican officeholders and candidates for state and local elected offices who share our common values of faith, family, lower taxes, less regulations and less government spending in order to promote individual prosperity and economic growth in Texas. Membership in the Hispanic Republicans of Texas PAC is open to all Texans who are interested in empowering the Hispanic community to leadership in government.